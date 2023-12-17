Interior Minister 'satisfied' with 4am venues

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was satisfied that business operators and patrons are complying with the new rules for nightlife venues that open until 4am.

He made the remarks as he led an inspection of nightlife venues in Bangkok, such as those in the RCA area along Rama IX Road.

He said the authorities were inspecting the venues, including by checking operating licences, to ensure order.

Patrons were asked to show their ID cards and were checked for weapons before being allowed to enter, Mr Anutin said, adding most of them used taxis or public transport to and from the venues to avoid driving drunk.

"I am satisfied with the overall situation," he said. "The extension of the operating hours is intended to create jobs and revitalise tourism, which is key to stimulating the economy.

"During the extended hours, employees, waiters and waitresses, bartenders, chefs and security officers can earn more income, but most importantly, everyone must follow the law," he added.

The regulations, which allow some night entertainment venues to open until 4am, took effect on Friday. The rules are applicable to those in Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui in Surat Thani and bars registered in hotels nationwide.

Restaurants can operate until the early morning, but they are not allowed to sell alcohol after midnight. Only venues with valid licences can sell alcohol after 12am.

Meanwhile, a worker was killed and two others injured in a road accident involving drunk driving on the first day of the extended opening hours in Chiang Mai's Muang district.

Police said workers were laying cables underground along Kotchasarn Road when they were hit by a speeding car driven by a foreigner. The driver had a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit, and he was charged with reckless driving causing death and injuries, police said.