Pheu Thai to crank up publicity machine

Voters to be told what good work the party is doing, with MPs told to get the message out, writes Aekarach Sattaburuth

Sorawong Thienthong

The Pheu Thai Party must improve its communication strategies to ensure the people know about its achievements, says its secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong.

Mr Sorawong, a 48-year-old MP from Sa Kaeo and a son of political kingmaker Sanoh Thienthong, said Pheu Thai remains strong and proactive, understanding the needs of each community.

However, it must connect more effectively with voters especially those who work outside their constituencies and might not be aware of the party's efforts in addressing their communities' problems.

"We must ensure people are informed about contributions to communities and achievements. While the government works to deliver on its promises, the MPs must reach out to explain their successes to voters," he said.

Mr Sorawong is confident that if the Pheu Thai-led government realises its policies and campaign promises while maintaining its focus on keeping clear of corruption and minimising political conflicts, it can complete the four-year term and the party will come back stronger in the next elections.

For the first time in several years, Pheu Thai lost to the Move Forward Party (MFP), finishing second in the May 14 elections.

The party managed to form a coalition government after MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to secure enough support to become the prime minister.

Dr Cholnan Srikaew then stepped down as the party leader for breaking a promise to not work with the Palang Pracharath Party and the United Thai Nation Party, which joined the coalition despite being linked to military leaders involved in the 2014 coup.

At a party assembly to elect a new leader and executive board in late October, Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected to take the helm of Pheu Thai as widely speculated.

Mr Sorawong was chosen as the party's secretary-general to succeed veteran Prasert Chantharuangthong.

Mr Sorawong spoke with the Bangkok Post about his perspectives as the new secretary-general of Pheu Thai.

Mr Sorawong joined the now-dissolved Thai Rak Thai Party under the helm of convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, father of Ms Paetongtarn, in 2001 and served on then-foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai's advisory team for four years before making a debut in the 2005 polls.

He has been with the party since, except for a brief period during which Mr Sanoh left the party to form his own political outfit, the Pracharaj Party.

He believes he is entrusted with the role of secretary-general because the party has seen his devotion to the party.

"I've worked for the party for a long time. They must have seen my dedication and supported me for the post," he said.

Like other long-established organisations, Pheu Thai has both old-timers and newcomers and faces a generation gap. He sees himself as well-suited to connect between the old and new generations.

Mr Sorawong said that because Ms Paetongtarn is not an MP, the responsibility for the party's work in parliament must be distributed among six deputies who will coordinate with him.

"There's not much going on at this point and the real challenge and intense work usually occur during an election period or when there are issues being debated in parliament," he said.

In terms of internal party affairs, he said he will focus on initiating a digital transformation to make the party better organised as suggested by Ms Paetongtarn upon being elected as the party leader.

Another priority is to strengthen the Pheu Thai Family so it can improve communication with the public and connect better with the people, he added.

Asked about Ms Paetongtarn's potential to become the prime minister, he said the Pheu Thai leader is ready to take up the challenge but noted the party will not change horses mid-stream.

The secretary-general was referring to speculation that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin could be asked to step aside for Ms Paetongtarn, who was also a party prime minister candidate, before his term ends.

Mr Sretta himself has occasionally referred to her as the "second prime minister" though seems happy enough in his job.

Mr Sorawong said the Pheu Thai leader fully backs Mr Srettha as leader while noting it is too soon to say if she will vie for the prime minister post in the next polls.

"In the next elections, the party will come up with three prime ministerial candidates as usual. We may nominate her for the prime minister vote or back Mr Srettha for another term.

"That depends on the situation, but Ms Paetongtarn stands ready," he said.