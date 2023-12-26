Opponent challenges rule permitting Thaksin's long hospital stay

Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, centre, chairman of the Thai Pakdee Party, announces his petition at the Supreme Administrative Court on Tuesday. (Screenshot)

A veteran politician on Tuesday asked the Supreme Administrative Court to veto a new corrections regulation that would allow convicted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is admitted at Police General Hospital, to remain outside of prison.

Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, chairman of the Thai Pakdee Party, led representatives of eight associated parties to file their petition with the Supreme Administrative Court.

"The regulation could allow the executive branch and the Department of Corrections, under political supervision, to have more power than the judiciary in altering court-issued imprisonment sentences," said the former MP. "This undermines the judicial system and the rule of law in the country."

Thaksin returned to the country on Aug 22 after 15 years of his self-imposed exile. On the same day, the Supreme Court sentenced him to eight years in jail, later commuted to one year through a royal pardon. The former premier, 74, was admitted to Police General Hospital on the night of Aug 22, 13 hours after he first entered prison. Police General Hospital has an agreement with the Department of Corrections to admit seriously ill patients in its custody.

Dr Warong added that he doubted Thaksin was seriously ill and urged representatives of Police General Hospital, the Royal Thai Police Office, the Department of Corrections and the government to disclose the convict's current health status and location.

"People must be assured that he [Thaksin] is still at the hospital. Without proof, a potential jailbreak may arise," Dr Warong said.

He said Thaksin's relatives visited him only immediately after his transfer to Police General Hospital, casting doubt on his continued presence at the facility.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong said the Department of Corrections director-general (Sahakarn Phetnarin) had not submitted a doctor's opinion on Thaksin's condition despite his prolonged stay at Police General Hospital, surpassing the 120-day threshold for hospital treatment.

The 120-day deadline fell on Dec 22, last Friday. According to regulations, opinions from the relevant doctor and prison governor are required when an inmate's medical leave exceeds 120 days.