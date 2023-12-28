Pita named 'Politician of the Year' by E-saan Poll

Pita Limjaroenrat.

Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the Move Forward Party, won the vote for "Politician of the Year" in a survey by E-Saan Poll, operated by the Centre for Business and Economy Research of the faculty of economics at Khon Kaen University.

Assoc Prof Sutin Wianwiwat, the E-saan Poll superviser, said the survey was conducted over two periods - from July 14-16 and from Dec 18-25 in the 20 provinces of the Northeast. There were 2,156 respondents aged 18 years or more.

People were asked to pick the most outstanding individual, organisation and work of the year 2023 in 12 fields. The results of the survey:

• The "Politician of the Year" was Pita Limjaroenrat, supported by 34% of respondents, followed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, now Pheu Thai Party leader, with 15%, and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, 9.5%.

• The "Organisation for Society of the Year" was PTT Plc (12.5%), followed by the Mirror Foundation (11.8%) and CP Group (3.8%).

• The "Social Activist of the Year" was Chuwit Kamolvisit (9.7%), followed by Panadda "Boom" Wongphudee (9.5%) and Rangsiman Rome (4.5%).

• The "TV Station of the Year" was Channel 3 HD (36.3%), followed by Channel 7 HD (18.6%) and Thairath TV (12%).



• The "Newspaper/Website of the Year" was Thairath (33%), followed by Matichon (10.1%) and Dailynews (9.3%).

• The "Actor of the Year" was Nadech Kugimiya (13.8%), followed by Tanawat "Pope" Wattanaputi (9.5%) and Jirayuth "James" Sangtaweep (6.7%).

• The "Actress of the Year" was Bella Ranee Campen (17.6%), followed by Urassaya "Yaya" Spurban (13.9%) and Pimchanok "Baifern" Luewisetpaiboon (7.1%).

• The "Male Singer of the Year" was Monkaen Kaenkhoon (31.1%), followed by Kong Huayrai (9.4%) and Phai Pongsathorn (5.9%).

• The "Female Singer of the Year" was Tai Orathai (24.8%), followed by Lamyai Haithongkham (8.1%) and Ann Oradee (6.7%).

• The "Traditional Dramatic Performance Troupe of the Year" was Rabiabwathasilp (20.1%), Prathombanthoengsilp (14.1%) and Sao Noi Phet Ban Phaeng (10.0).

• The "Male News Announcer of the Year" was Sorayuth Suthassanachinda (32.5%), followed by Kanchai Kamnerdploy (22.3%) and Phakphum Pansathit (7.1%).

• The "Female News Announcer of the Year" was Pitchayathan Chanphut (27.9%), followed by Jitdee Sridee (8.0%) and Jomquan Laophet (7.3%).