Govt readies defence of 2024 budget bill as debate looms

A photo captures the ambience at the parliament in Bangkok on July 19.

The government is preparing to defend its budget bill for the 2024 fiscal year during its first reading in parliament on Jan 3-5, with ministries each setting up a war room to have information ready for the debate.

Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said party MPs have hunkered down to study the bill's details.

The debate will cover issues related to national security and defence, human resources development, opportunities and equality in society, economic growth and the environment, and rebalancing and improving the management of the state sector, he said.

Mr Sorawong said that if Pheu Thai has any doubt about the government's performance in the first reading, the party will offer solutions to a House committee which will be set up to scrutinise the bill on its second reading.

"Pheu Thai will not just say good things about the government," he said.

Asked if Pheu Thai would set up a team of MPs acting as "bodyguards" to protect cabinet ministers targeted by opposition MPs during the debate, Mr Sorawong said there was no need.

"If the opposition parties debate within the scope of the budget bill, it should be left to the cabinet ministers to explain.

"But if they debate beyond the scope and take aim at the party for political gain, we will stand up and defend ourselves," he said.

Krumanit Sangphum, a Pheu Thai MP for Surin, also warned the opposition parties not to turn the debate into a no-confidence session against the government.

The opposition must stick to the rules on the budget bill debate, which are different from those which apply to a no-confidence debate, he said.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri, who also serves as a government whip, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday met representatives of the coalition parties for talks on preparations for the debate.

The parties were instructed to ensure all their members turn up in droves, she said, adding each ministry has been ordered to set up its own war room to supply information to government MPs during the debate.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Friday he would meet senior officials to discuss the Defence Ministry's budget spending proposed under the bill on Jan 2.

He also said he would answer all of the questions posed by MPs during the debate himself.

A source at the Move Forward Party said the party has lined up 33 MPs to take part in scrutinising the budget details.

They include MFP leader Chaithawat Tulathon, also the opposition leader, who will focus on political issues, and deputy MFP leader Sirikanya Tansakun, who will scrutinise economic policies as part of the debate.

The budget bill seeks 3.48 trillion baht. It was supposed to take effect Oct 1, but it was delayed some months following the election so the coalition government could find its feet first.

The debate will take place on Jan 3-4 and a vote will be held the next day before a 72-member House committee is formed to vet the bill.