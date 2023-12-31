Democrat rounds on govt over B2.4tn in 'off-budget' spending

A Democrat MP has warned the government to address flaws in the budget bill for the 2024 fiscal year.

Sanphet Boonyamanee, a Democrat MP for Songkhla and member of the House committee studying and following up on the bill, said on Saturday that while the government is seeking 3.48 trillion baht in funding for the 2024 fiscal year, state agencies had previously sought up to 5.8 trillion baht.

"This means state that budget allocations requested by state agencies have been slashed by 2.32 trillion baht, or about 40%.

"It is a shame that people's plights will not be solved in the 2024 fiscal year due to budget constraints,'' Mr Sanphet said.

He also said the government has 2.40 trillion baht in "off-budget'' revenue, while off-budget spending is worth 2.11 trillion baht.

As a result, the off-budget money exceeds the Finance Ministry's projection by 295.8 billion baht, he said.

"Is the government trying to make its financial standing look better than it is?" he asked.

Off-budget refers to government spending or revenue that is not included in the normal budget process.

This can include the spending and revenue of certain state enterprises and other special funds that are kept separate from the regular budget to ensure their financial independence.

"Off-budget money is not the government's, it belongs to those agencies that are allowed to hold it for spending, such as state-run schools, hospitals, or other funds,'' Mr Sanphet said.

Meanwhile, Sirikanya Tansakun, Move Forward Party deputy leader and list MP, on Saturday disagreed with a proposal to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as chairman of a House committee which will scrutinise the second reading of the budget.

"Mr Phumtham is in charge of security affairs, not economic ones," Ms Sirikanya said.

"Will he give any special instructions as committee chairman? Is there any political agenda behind this?'' she said.

The budget bill was supposed to take effect on Oct 1, but it was delayed some months following the election so the coalition government could find its feet first.

Debate on the first reading will take place on Wednesday and Thursday and a vote will be held the next day before a 72-member House committee is formed to vet the bill.