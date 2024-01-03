'No cabinet reshuffle for Paetongtarn'

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected the new leader of the Pheu Thai Party during a general assembly held at the party's head office on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday brushed aside media reports that a cabinet reshuffle would take place this year to pave the way for Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra to be included in the line-up.

The Pheu Thai veteran said news reports speculating about Ms Paetongtarn's political career had circulated long before last year's general election and none were true. He insisted the government currently had no plans to reshuffle the cabinet.

"The coalition partners are working to the best of their ability. I've heard nothing about a reshuffle from the cabinet, only from the media. There are no signs at all. It's coming from outsiders who may not know the situation," he said.

Mr Phumtham said the media should know best when asked why speculation about a role for Ms Paetongtarn in the cabinet persists, adding it is too soon to discuss and she is now focusing on her role as the Pheu Thai leader.

"She is working as the party leader and our party's work is based on the three-pronged strategy -- the party, the House and the government. Each has its own role and responsibility. It's too early to talk about [a cabinet role]," he said.

According to Mr Phumtham, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has asked cabinet ministers to promote their work as several of the government's policies such as Sor Por Kor 4-01 land upgrades, drug suppression and solutions to debt problems are being implemented.

He said the public can expect to start seeing the results of the government work from now on after it spent the past three months fixing old problems and laying guidelines for new policies and projects.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also a deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday he should not discuss Pheu Thai's internal affairs when asked about the possibility of Ms Paetongtarn being appointed a minister.

"But she is the party leader. Why can't the party leader be a minister when the party members can? She can also be more than that," he said, without giving further details.

Chartthaipattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa, who is also minister for social development and human security, said Ms Paetongtarn is the leader of the ruling party and therefore qualified to hold a cabinet post.

Mr Varawut also said he is not opposed to a major shake-up but all government parties should agree any changes first.