Thaksin treatment spurs rally

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves to his supporters as he arrives at Don Muang Airport in the morning of Aug 22, 2023, before being taken to prison. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Students and the People's Network for Thailand Reform (STR) will gather at Government House next Friday to call on the government to maintain judicial standards in the case of convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who has spent almost five months of his sentence outside of prison.

STR leader Pichit Chaimongkol announced the protest at Chamai Maru Chet Bridge near Government House on Wednesday on the group's Facebook.

All eyes are on the government over whether it is giving Thaksin preferential treatment.

He returned to Thailand on Aug 22 last year after 15 years of self-imposed exile and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Upon arrival, Thaksin was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison. Citing health reasons, the Department of Corrections (DoC), however, transferred him to the Police General Hospital the same day. He has remained there since.

The 120-day window during which Thaksin was legally permitted to receive treatment outside prison ended on Dec 22, but the DoC allowed him to continue his hospital stay.

Mr Pichit said the gathering is not sowing disharmony but is instead unifying people to fight against corruption.

He said the government may be exploiting loopholes in the law to assist wrongdoers in the future -- including Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin's sister and still a fugitive former prime minister.

"The commotion in politics is not caused by the people's movements but from corruption and disunity issues," he said.

"If the government provides assistance to those lawbreakers, it will undermine the Thai justice system and blemish the country's reputation."

Mr Pichit also added that this protest was not meant to benefit the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP).