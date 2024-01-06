The best of enemies?

About Politics: Move Forward's perceived lack of willingness to hold Pheu Thai to account has led to talk of them possibly forming a coalition v With Democrat fortunes sinking lower, some members are contemplating starting afresh and establishing a new party

Srettha: Deal to stay on as PM?

If the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its alleged "quasi" arch-rival, the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP), remain steadfast friends, they are not doing a fantastic job hiding that relationship, according to a political observer.

They are the parties to watch in dictating the political momentum in the next 12 months.

Loyal supporters of some smaller coalition partners have sometimes fretted over the possibility of the two biggest parties kissing and making up and forming a two-party administration together.

But being booted out of the government and replaced by the MFP is the least of their worries.

The smaller parties, such as the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), the United Thai Nation Party, the Bhumjaithai Party and the Chartthaipattana Party, agreed to band together with Pheu Thai -- the most unlikely ally for most of them -- and form the government together.

This created the impression of the MFP having been humiliated over its failure to put together an administration despite its victory in the May general election last year after it emerged as the biggest party and its repeated pledge to gather votes from the Senate for Pita Limjaroenrat, the MFP leader at the time, to become premier.

The MFP came across as having been ditched by Pheu Thai as its coalition partner. The popular belief is their pro-democracy friendship has since soured and that the rift between them is beyond mending.

However, many critics say events in the second half of last year may suggest the split could prove to be an illusion.

For starters, the "old camp", a reference to the previous PPRP-led administration, fared disappointingly in the last election and had no choice but to join forces with Pheu Thai to form a new government under the guise of a neo-conservative bloc. Compared with the MFP, Pheu Thai was viewed by the old bloc as the lesser of two evils.

The old camp, perhaps with the exception of Bhumjaithai and Chartthaipattana, realised it had no real bargaining power with Pheu Thai as it had the MFP as its "rebound" party to form a new government with, in the event of an irreconcilable disagreement between Pheu Thai and its current coalition partners.

The critics said it struck them as odd that the MFP has been holding back as an opposition party by being half-hearted in scrutinising Pheu Thai over its much-touted and fiercely controversial digital wallet scheme.

They also wonder why the MFP has not really gone after Pheu Thai over jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's lengthy hospitalisation outside of prison.

Some observers were convinced the answer could be traced back to a meeting in Hong Kong between Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement, who formerly led the MFP's now-dissolved predecessor, the Future Forward Party, and Thaksin.

The meeting took place prior to the government's formation and Thaksin's return to Thailand from self-imposed exile abroad to face jail sentences last year.

Mr Thanathorn is currently serving a political ban that resulted from him having been disqualified as an MP in late 2019 by the Constitutional Court for illegally holding shares in V-Luck Media Co.

He has fought off accusations that he wields considerable influence over the MFP. However, he was reported to have reminded MFP loyalists, also known as the dom som (orange members), that Pheu Thai remains an ally.

Despite heightened fears among old camp supporters of acrimony between the MFP and Pheu Thai being staged, some analysts have argued that for such a political union to come to fruition, an underlying question has to be answered first -- what will Pheu Thai gain or lose from cuddling up to the MFP?

By the looks of it, Pheu Thai stands to lose more than it will gain.

Even though Pheu Thai is the ruling party, the MFP has more MPs and could rightly claim legitimacy in leading a new government.

Even if the MFP agrees to an unprecedented concession and lets Pheu Thai keep its prime minister in power, Pheu Thai would have to give up its lion's share of cabinet posts, including a large chunk of A-grade ministries such as the Finance and Transport ministries.

The true nature of politics will always prevail: Two equally large parties are bound to interact disastrously with each other in a two-party government.

Then there's the critical issue of whether the two parties can come to an agreement on Srettha Thavisin staying as prime minister or if he would be compelled to step down in favour of MFP leader Chaitawat Tulathon.

Falling to new depths

The Democrat Party has remained the focus of attention for political observers after its leadership contest saw former party secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on elected as its ninth leader.

Abhisit: 'Democrats at breaking point'

This attention has been spurred by the departure of several long-serving party members. Their split with the country's oldest political party is fuelling speculation that a new political party may be on the horizon.

Among the high-profile figures to quit the party were former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, former deputy public health minister Sathit Pitutecha, and veteran politicians who were the embodiment of the party. They included Sathit Wongnongtoey, Orn-anong Kanchanachusak, Panich Vikitsreth and Anchalee Vanich Tepabutr.

Mr Abhisit, who quit as party leader and as an MP after the party's poor performance in the 2019 election, was nominated by another former prime minister and party leader, Chuan Leekpai, for the party leadership in the recent contest.

However, he withdrew from the race after talking with Mr Chalermchai amid reports that he did not see eye to eye with the latter over how the party should be run.

On Facebook, he said the party was at breaking point and had slumped in popularity because people failed to see what its ideals were.

According to a party source, some of these individuals and current members have discussed the party's future and direction, with some reportedly contemplating the possibility of establishing a new party with a conservative, pro-monarchy stance that will not only embrace changes but also uphold the rule of law and justice.

This new political venture is pictured being a collaboration between seasoned politicians who devise strategies and play a supportive and advisory role behind the scenes and a crop of energetic young leaders who take a prominent role and actively represent the party.

According to the source, in the context of business, this setup is similar to the division of labour between back and front-office operations. The back office provides support and strategic guidance, while the front team provides sharp attention to detail and the ability to quickly and effectively resolve issues.

Some of the old hands are keen to see Mr Abhisit lead the new party, but they have yet to formally approach him, the source said. It is highly likely that he will decline any invitation to join a new political party, let alone head one, after he pledged unwavering allegiance to the Democrat Party despite having resigned from it.

"Slit my wrists, and I bleed blue," Mr Abhisit said on the day he announced his resignation, referring to the Democrats' emblematic colour. He also said that he would return to the party if it needed his help one day.

But this group of former Democrats are in no rush to launch a new party and believe they still have time to build and mobilise support, shape the party's direction and set goals to ensure that it clearly represents itself when the time comes.

"It is a tough road ahead, but we think it can provide an alternative to people now that politics is divided into two camps. One has undermined the justice system and risked creating deep divisions while the other is bent on undermining the royal institution and has illusions about itself," said the source.

Despite obstacles and challenges, the source said building a new party is a more viable option than sticking with the Democrat Party, which is seen to be in a state of rapid decline and will possibly sink. The party has no sales pitch to appeal to voters and is only going downhill.

"A new outfit must consolidate and focus on the political path it will walk. A clear party stance and a trustworthy leader are the key," said the source.

According to observers, the Democrats led by Mr Chalermchai will face a crisis of faith.

Mr Chalermchai, while the party deputy secretary-general, vowed to quit politics if the Democrats won fewer than 52 seats in last year's election. Despite witnessing the party's disappointing poll performance, Mr Chalermchai not only remained a politician he went for the Democrat leadership.

He was elected overwhelmingly and uncontested at the party assembly, in which the vote was reportedly engineered to favour him. Several party supporters view his actions as betraying the party motto that says: "Truth endures time."