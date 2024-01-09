Senators seek general debate with PM

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivers his government’s policy statement to parliament in September last year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Senate's political development committee has agreed to seek a general debate on the Pheu Thai-led government's implementation of its policies and will start gathering support on Tuesday, according to Sen Seree Suwanpanont, chair of the panel.

A general debate without a vote can be lodged under Section 153 of the charter with Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, and it requires support from one-third of senators, or 84.

Sen Seree said the motion is likely to be backed by senators, with the government's digital wallet policy, charter amendment plan and the Department of Corrections' role in enforcing court orders among the key issues to be raised.

He said he hopes the debate can be held within the next two months but noted that the Senate has to ask the government to see when it is ready to address the chamber.

Sen Direkrit Jenklongtham, vice chair of the political development committee, said it is not too soon to invite Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his cabinet to provide an update on the progress of their policies.

The government has been in power for about four months.

Sen Direkrit said that during the debate, senators can ask the government to address concerns regarding its handling of its policies as part of checks and balances. Mr Srettha was co-elected by the Senate, he noted.

Sen Direkrit said the Senate has a number of issues it wants the government to update, such as the charter rewrite and referendum plan and the justice administration system.

"The Senate's committees have received complaints and inquiries from the public that need government attention too," he said. "Moreover, we want to know how the government will proceed to materialise national reforms."

Sen Direkrit said the government should not waste the opportunity to explain the progress of its policies and promote a better understanding among the people.

He said that during the previous administration, the prime minister did not show up for a Senate debate.

Sen Kittisak Rattanavaraha on Monday said a general debate should be sought regardless of how long the government has been in power.

Meanwhile, Mr Srettha said the government is ready to address the Senate, and it is the government's responsibility to answer the Senate's questions.