New assault claims face MFP probe

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn

The main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) is gathering preliminary information about an alleged assault on a private inside military barracks in Nakhon Sawan, said its list MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn.

Mr Wiroj, chairman of the House committee on military affairs, said on Monday his staff will gather details on the incident that allegedly occurred at Chiraprawat military camp.

The Facebook page "You want to be famous? Let me arrange it" first reported the incident.

Mr Wiroj said the committee will summon those involved in the alleged assault to provide information if the military does not satisfactorily address the incident. The panel will also submit its findings to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for further investigation.

Based on information from the soldier's family shared on the Facebook page, he was assaulted by a group of officers on Dec 22 last year for no reason. Alcohol testing showed that he had not been drinking.

The family's concerns about his safety grew after they learned that he was about to be detained. According to the family, they were not allowed to access footage from security cameras to see what happened.

The Facebook page called on the unit commander to address the issue and ensure justice in the case. The post has sparked criticisms and intensified calls to abolish conscription.