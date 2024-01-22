Senators file motion for general debate on govt's performance

Senator Seree Suwanpanont.

Ninety-eight senators on Monday filed a motion for a general debate without a vote on the government's performance, and want two days for the debate next month.

Senator Seree Suwanpanont said the group would raise seven issues relating to the policies the government announced in the parliament, and compare them to promises made during election campagning.

He was aware that the government had been in office only four months "but there are many problems which warrant discussion in the parliament".

Mr Seree said these issues included the digital wallet scheme, which would incur a 500-billion-baht debt for the state, and discrimination in the justice system.

Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai said the senators who filed the motion wanted two days for the general debate next month.

The constitution requires that one-third or more of senators support a motion for a general debate to demand the government clarify issues relating to national administration. This requires 84 senators. Ninety-eight signed the motion.

The military-appointed Senate of 250 members has a five-year term, which will end in May this year.