Pita returns to parliament, criticises handout scheme

Pita Limjaroenrat waves to reporters after concluding his interview at parliament on Thursday morning. He was entering the elevator to attend a House session. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Former Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat made a return to parliament on Thursday and said the country is not in need of the government's 500-billion-baht digital wallet handout scheme, which could result in long-term burdens.

The prime ministerial candidate of the election-winning party that has turned into the main opposition party has retained his MP status after the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that he did not violate the regulation prohibiting MPs from owning shares in media companies.

"I miss the parliament atmosphere," Mr Pita told reporters.

As the main opposition party, Mr Pita raised concerns about the Pheu Thai-led government's flagship digital wallet scheme, which aims to hand out 10,000 baht to every Thai aged 16 and above through a digital wallet to stimulate the economy.

"It is improper to implement short-term economic stimulation with the long-term budget without saving room for financial measures to address long-term problems," Mr Pita said. "I would like the government to consider backup plans for potential challenges in implementing campaign policies."

He proposed that a strategy focusing on small, numerous projects to stimulate the economy from the grassroots level should be enough to drive the economy, aiming to avoid unnecessary debt burdens.

"A top-down handout is unnecessary," Mr Pita insisted.

Reflecting on his return to parliament, Mr Pita said he missed his prime ministerial candidacy opportunity because if he had not been suspended, he could have been renominated then.

Concerning the possibility of his return as the MFP leader, Mr Pita said that the party would elect a new executive board in April, with members deciding on his role. The current executive board would complete its four-year term in April.

When asked about scandals involving the behaviour of then Move Forward MPs during his suspension, Mr Pita said he was sorry for the issues, acknowledging that his party has room for further development.