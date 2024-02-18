At last Thaksin returns home

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is seen leaving Police General Hospital with his daughters in a van on Sunday morning. (Screenshot from Thai PBS TV channel)

Convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra left Police General Hospital and was believed to return to his residence on Charan Sanitwong 69 Road in Bang Phlat district after more than 15 years of absence as he is paroled on Sunday.

Thaksin, 74, was discharged from Police General Hospital early Sunday morning where he had stayed for six months reportedly for his serious and life-threatening illnesses since he had returned to the country in the morning of Aug 22, 2023.

According to justice authorities, he met criteria for parole because he is over 70 years old, is seriously ill and is considered as having served at least six months of his jail term though being admitted at Police General Hospital.

Thaksin wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a face mask was seen with his children on a van leaving Police General Hospital at 6.09am on Sunday. Hundreds of reporters saw a van arriving at his Chan Song La residence at 6.33am.

After his return to the country in the morning of Aug 22, 2023, Thaksin was brought to the Supreme Court where he was sentenced to eight years in jail for three cases.

He was then taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison but during the transition from the late night of Aug 22 to the early morning of Aug 23, 2023, corrections officials moved him to Police General Hospital, saying Thaksin needed modern treatment equipment for his critical conditions including chest pain, hypertension and low blood oxygen.

Regarding his previous eight-year imprisonment term, in one case Thaksin was found guilty of having conflict of interest in the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Bank). He ordered the bank to lend 4 billion baht at a below-cost interest rate to the Myanmar government in 2004 so it could buy products from Shin Satellite Plc, a company then owned by his family.

In another case, the Supreme Court found Thaksin had illegally launched a two- and three-digit lottery between 2003 and 2006. He was found guilty of breaching the Criminal Code by abusing his power as the scheme was not supported by any legislation.

In the other case Thaksin was found with malfeasance for illegally holding shares through proxies in the state's phone concessionaires and conflict of interest.

The eight-year term was reduced to one year due to a royal pardon in September last year.

While being prosecuted for many cases over 15 years ago, Thaksin had sought a court permission to leave the country on July 31, 2008, in order to give special lectures in Japan and attend the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Beijing.

He did not return to the country as promised to testify in the Supreme Court in the Ratchadaphisek land purchase case on Aug 11, 2008.

On Oct 21, 2008, the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions sentenced Thaksin in absentia to two years in jail, convicting him of violating the National Counter-Corruption Act in the Ratchadaphisek land purchase.

He was charged with abusing his authority while being prime minister to facilitate his then-wife Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra's purchase of 33 rai of land on Thiam Ruam Mit Road in the Ratchadaphisek area from the Bank of Thailand's Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) at a discounted price of 772 million baht in 2003.

The statute of limitations of the case expired in 2018.