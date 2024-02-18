Politicians are to blame for political rifts: poll

A majority of Thais believe politicians and the parties they belong to are responsible for most political conflicts the country is facing, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

Asked whether they believe politicians and political parties/groups are the root cause of most political conflicts in Thailand, the answers varied as follows:

- 44.73% definitely

- 27.18% moderately

- 12.06% slightly

- 10.84% definitely not

- 5.19% don't know/not interested.

When asked to choose the most worrying negative impacts of political conflicts, the answers were:

- 38.93% the worsening economy

- 20.08% social divisions

- 19.39% apathy

- 11.75% the use of violence in society

- 9.54% the instability of Thailand's democracy

- 0.31% don't know/not interested.

To the question of whether they were worried the current political situation would lead to a new political crisis, the answers were:

- 29.85% fairly worried

- 27.02% not worried at all

- 22.75% very worried

- 19.26% not worried much

- 0.76% don't know/not interested.

The poll was conducted on Feb 13-15 by telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.