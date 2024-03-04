Thaksin yet to take up adviser role

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appears briefly in front of the private jet terminal at Don Mueang airport when he returned to the country on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has not shown any intent to serve as a government adviser since his release on parole, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Srettha on Sunday said he met the former prime minister last week at his residence in Bangkok.

"[Thaksin] left Thailand for 17–18 years," Mr Srettha said.

"I think he might want to spend time with his family and recover his health," he added.

According to the Probation Department, Thaksin is not prohibited from becoming a board member or political adviser of an organisation.

This aligns with the department's policy to encourage former inmates to reintegrate into society.

Last year, Mr Srettha hinted during his trip to New York that Thaksin could be assigned an advisory role once he completed his jail term due to his knowledge of the economy.

Also, responding to a question about the progress of the government's digital wallet handout scheme, Mr Srettha, who doubles as Finance Minister, said he is waiting for more information and a committee has been formed to look into the matter.

Additional information on the wallet scheme will be disclosed by Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, Mr Srettha added.

Meanwhile, Mr Srettha said he is delighted that Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra responded to an invitation by former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen to visit the country to strengthen relations.

Hun Sen is now president of the ruling-Cambodian People's Party and president of the Supreme Privy Council.