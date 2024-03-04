Group steps up amnesty call

Adul: Asks Pheu Thai to 'be serious'

A support group for relatives of victims killed in the 1992 Black May uprising has urged the ruling Pheu Thai Party to stop dragging its feet in honouring the party's promise to push for an amnesty for all political offenders.

Political conflicts are a major threat to economic and national security, and hinder the country's development, said Adul Khiewboriboon, chairman of the group, calling itself the Committee of Relatives of the 1992 Black May Heroes, in an open letter submitted on Sunday to Pheu Thai.

The House of Representatives has set up a special House committee studying how a bill should be drafted to introduce a political amnesty, he said.

Although this committee, chaired by Pheu Thai deputy leader Chusak Sirinil, is supposed to finish its task in 60 days, the committee recently attempted to buy time by setting up a sub-committee to study proposals further, said Mr Adul.

"This is a way of fooling people into believing the party is serious about the promised amnesty bill push for its own political benefit," said Mr Adul.

The group also called on former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, to give back to society by encouraging Pheu Thai to promptly honour its promise.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin should ask the cabinet to approve an executive decree to allow an amnesty to be granted to political offenders, as was proposed by a past government committee on national reconciliation, he said.

Findings from a study by the national reconciliation committee had won backing from the public at hearings and were endorsed by the National Reform Council, he said.

These findings were later forwarded to the House of Representatives and won unanimous approval. If Pheu Thai fails to respond, the group will submit a petition to HM the King, he said.