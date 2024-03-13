Prioritise your duties over Thaksin, MPs are advised

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets supporters when he arrived at Don Mueang airport on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Pheu Thai MPs are being urged to put their parliamentary duties before seeking a meeting with paroled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The calls come amid speculation several lawmakers might skip this week's House sitting to meet the ex-premier in Chiang Mai.

Somkid Chueakong, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister for political affairs, said on Tuesday it is inappropriate for MPs to skip House sittings to catch up with Mr Thaksin, who plans to visit his home town from tomorrow until Saturday.

He said the MPs have parliamentary duties, particularly this week when several key bills are scheduled for scrutiny and votes. He noted that government chief whip Visuth Chainaroon has already advised government MPs not to skip the House sittings.

Mr Somkid played down speculation that Mr Thaksin's planned trip to the northern province will be raised by the opposition to grill the government in a general debate.

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew on Tuesday echoed Mr Somkid's opinions, saying while MPs are not prohibited from travelling to meet Mr Thaksin in Chiang Mai, they should know if it is appropriate to do so when they have parliamentary duties.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said Mr Thaksin is scheduled to meet relatives and doctors in the field of alternative medicine, according to the request he submitted to the Department of Probation.

He declined to answer if Mr Thaksin is allowed to meet red-shirt supporters or if the visit is considered politically driven. The minister said Mr Thaksin will be accompanied by nurses while travelling.

Mr Thaksin's trip is being criticised because he was granted early release last month on the grounds that he is old and "seriously ill".

Critics view the planned trip as a move to strengthen his ties with his red-shirt supporters in the North, especially when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit Chiang Mai from Friday to Sunday.

The prime minister will inspect progress in tackling haze pollution and the illegal drugs problem and follow up on royally initiated development projects.