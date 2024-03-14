Healthier Thaksin visited City Pillar

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in blue shirt and face mask, visits the City Pillar on early Thursday morning. He was accompanied by his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, right, and her husband Pitaka Suksawat, left. (Photo supplied)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited the City Pillar early Thursday morning in a healthier manner before leaving for his native province, Chiang Mai.

Thaksin arrived on a black Mercedes-Benz van to pay respect at the City Pillar at 5.19am. He was accompanied by his youngest daughter and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her husband Pitaka Suksawat who traveled on another Mercedes-Benz van.

He wore a face mask and a neck brace and walked into the City Pillar shrine. He had not an arm brace and did not need a wheelchair as he had done just after being paroled last month.

Thaksin paid respect at the City Pillar in a traditional manner including placing offerings, attaching gold leaf at the City Pillar, tying colour bands around a city pillar model and paying respect to guardian spirits.

He stayed there for 26 minutes before leaving the place without giving an interview to reporters who were not allowed to approach the police-guarded City Pillar shrine.

Thaksin was scheduled to leave for Chiang Mai province on his private jet at Don Mueang airport at 7am and return to Bangkok on Saturday.

Thaksin, 74, was discharged from Police General Hospital in the morning of Feb 18. He had stayed there for for six months, ostensibly due to serious and life-threatening illnesses, after he returned to the country on the morning of Aug 22, 2023.

According to judicial authorities, he met the criteria for parole because he is over 70 years old, was seriously ill and was considered to have served at least six months of his jail term despite being admitted to Police General Hospital.

After his return to the country on Aug 22, 2023, Thaksin was brought to the Supreme Court, which sentenced him to eight years in jail in three cases.

He was then taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison, but late that night - or early the next morning - corrections officials moved him to Police General Hospital, saying he needed modern treatment equipment for several critical conditions, including chest pain, hypertension and low blood oxygen.

The eight-year term was reduced to one year in a royal pardon in September 2023.