PM, Thaksin deny agenda over dinner

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is in Chiang Mai province on Saturday. (Photo: Government House)

Chiang Mai: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Saturday brushed off criticism that Thailand has "two prime ministers" following his Friday meeting with convicted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra in this northeastern province.

The prime minister said he discussed economic affairs with Thaksin and sought his advice during the dinner meeting given Thaksin's reputation as an economic expert. They also talked about economic management during Thaksin's time in power, he noted.

Unfazed by criticism that Thailand now has dual leadership, Mr Srettha said: "Thaksin is widely recognised as an influential figure and his circle of friends include current leaders and aspiring leaders."

The meeting took place on the second day of Thaksin's three-day visit to his hometown of Chiang Mai as Mr Srettha started his March 15-17 visit in the province ahead of the mobile cabinet meeting which begins tomorrow in Phayao.

The dinner was hosted by another former prime minister, Somchai Wongsawat, who is also Thaksin's brother-in-law.

Mr Somchai on Saturday played down media reports about the gathering, saying he simply wanted to give a warm welcome to Thaksin who lived in self-imposed exile for 17 years.

He also insisted it was not a political meeting when asked about the presence of some MPs from the coalition Palang Pracharath Party. He said everyone was welcome, regardless of their political affiliations.

Thaksin spent his last day in Chiang Mai visiting a night safari zoo with his grandchildren. He was met by Minister Attached to Prime Minister's Office Puangpetch Chunla-ead.

When greeted by reporters, he appeared surprised and said he thought they would have covered Mr Srettha's activities. He said he had a good time at a dinner joined by many including close friends.

Meanwhile, Thaksin's activities in Chiang Mai are sparking calls for an investigation into state officials responsible for enforcing his sentencing and parole.

The health of the former prime minister has been the subject of endless speculation since he was admitted to Police General Hospital where he spent six months in lieu of jail time.

Pichit Chaimongkol, a core leader of the Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand, wrote on Facebook that the group would this week petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to look into the matter.

Mr Pichit said Thaksin appeared to be in good health during his visit, in contrast to the state of health which the medical team and parole committee described when they evaluated his condition.

He also urged the authorities to review Thaksin's parole and determine if his activities in Chiang Mai violated the terms of his early release.

Democrat spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng said Thaksin's visit had shown Thaksin was not as ill as claimed.

He called on the NACC to probe those responsible for overseeing Thaksin's sentence, citing a lack of effectiveness in other state agencies under government supervision.