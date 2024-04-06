House plans special session

Cabinet ministers attend the general debate at parliament on Wednesday. A special House session may be called next month or in June for the first reading of the budget bill for the 2025 fiscal year, according to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Mr Wan Noor said the government is expected to finish deliberating the spending proposal in the middle of this year, so the special session could be convened to deliberate the bill if it is submitted by the cabinet. The current parliamentary session ends on April 9, with the new one to convene on July 3.

Mr Wan Noor said if the special House session is called for the first reading of the budget bill, other key pieces of legislation may also be considered.

The government approved a 3.6-trillion-baht budget framework for the 2025 fiscal year and a revised timeframe for the budget-making process this January.

According to the timeframe provided by deputy spokeswoman Rudklao Suwankiri, the budget bill was tentatively scheduled to be considered by the cabinet on March 26.

After some small adjustments, the bill will be resubmitted to the cabinet for approval on May 28 and then forwarded to parliament.

The House's first reading was scheduled for June 5-6, while the second and third readings are due to be held in late August. The Senate would then deliberate the bill in early September.

After clearing parliament, the bill would be forwarded for royal endorsement so it could take effect by the time the new fiscal year starts in October.