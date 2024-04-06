Sutin refutes MFP's 'change money' scandal allegations

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang at the general debate held at parliament on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang has denied allegations made by the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) about a so-called "change money" scandal linked to the navy's procurement of a new frigate.

The Royal Thai Navy's (RTN) plan to acquire new submarines and a frigate was one of the topics discussed during Thursday's general debate by the MFP under the provisions of the Constitution's Article 152.

One of the accusations the MFP made against the government was about the "change money" scandal connected to the RTN's plan to purchase the frigate.

According to the MFP list, MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a government official, had called the RTN as he or she was looking to claim "change money" from the 1.7-billion-baht budget instalment for acquiring the frigate.

However, the RTN disagreed with the claim, which the MP claimed caused the budget to be cut to 850 million baht.

Regarding the matter, Mr Sutin said if such a call had been made, the opposition should provide evidence.

When asked if the budget for the frigate purchase will be included in the government's annual budget for 2024, he said he would be able to give the answer after the decision whether to buy submarines is made.

This is because the budgets for both purchases are closely connected, he said.

If the submarine project is scrapped, the budget will be used for purchasing a frigate.

Mr Sutin said the decision on procuring the submarine with the Chinese engine will be made within this month.

On April 1, Mr Sutin said China was open to the Thai proposal to procure either two offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) or a frigate instead of the S26T Yuan-class submarine after the Chinese were unable to meet an engine requirement for the sub.