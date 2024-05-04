Premier's talk show to debut next week

The PM wants his talk show to be more casual. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will kick off the first episode of his monthly talk show programme next Saturday to promote the government's work, according to a source.

The programme, which has not yet been named, is aimed at updating the public on the government's work and policy once a month, the source said on Friday.

According to the source, each episode will be recorded in a studio or at outdoor sites and will follow up on government projects in various areas. The show will feature casual talks.

The first episode will air on May 11 on Channel 11 of the National Broadcasting Service of Thailand (NBT) of the Government Public Relations Department and MCOT Plc radio networks, the source said, adding the show will also be streamed on social media platforms.

The premier plans to talk about how his trips to foreign countries can benefit Thailand, the source said.

Several previous governments aired talk show programmes about their visions, policies and opinions on issues and to update the public on their efforts.

In 2001, then-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra ran a programme titled The Premier Talks with People via Radio Thailand and 144 stations of the public relations network every Saturday.

The Yingluck Shinawatra administration also held a programme titled The Premier Meets People via radio channels every Saturday in 2011.

Former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha began his weekly talk show titled Bringing Happiness Back to the Nation soon after power in the country was seized by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order in 2014.