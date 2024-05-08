Ministers in reshuffled govt now assigned tasks

New cabinet photo op: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, centre, leads new cabinet ministers during a group photo at Government House before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The new tasks for the reshuffled government have now been designated, with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai assigned to oversee the Ministry of Defence, Deputy Prime Minister's Office spokeswoman Kenika Ounjit said on Tuesday.

Mr Phumtham, who doubles as Commerce Minister, has also been assigned to look after the work of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

His scope of work as deputy prime minister also oversees the Prime Minister's Office of the Permanent Secretary, the Public Relations Department (PRD), and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (ONCB), said Ms Kenika.

Regarding the assignments of the other five deputy prime ministers, Ms Kenika said they have all been assigned to oversee ministries and some bureaus under the government's operation.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, for example, will oversee the Finance Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and the National Office of Buddhism.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit will oversee his ministry; the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation; the Tourism and Sports Ministry; the Culture Ministry; and the Public Health Ministry.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has been assigned to oversee the Labour and Education ministries.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan will also oversee the work of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

The other deputy prime minister, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, will be responsible for the work of the Justice Ministry -- with the exception of the Department of Special Investigation -- as well as the Industry Ministry and the Office of the Council of State.

Since the premier has six deputies, the premier has designated Mr Phumtham as the first person to assume administrative duties in the event that the premier takes a leave of absence or is not in the country.

The next in line would be Mr Suriya, followed by Mr Pichai, Mr Anutin, Pol Gen Patcharawat, and Mr Pirapan, said deputy government spokeswoman Rudklao Suwankiri.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said as long as the government can fulfil its commitments, people will have faith in the new cabinet. He said many issues take time to bear fruit.

When asked if each minister would be given key performance indicators (KPIs), Mr Srettha said that would be discussed among the cabinet.

Mr Srettha also said he had instructed Mr Pichai to devise a strategy to transform Thailand into a global financial hub.