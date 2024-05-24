1/4 of public in dark on Senate poll

People apply for the Senate election at the registration office in Muang district, Khon Kaen on Friday, the last day of the application. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

Almost one-quarter of Thai people are unaware of the coming Senate election, and more than 70% misunderstand how the new chamber will be elected.

In a survey conducted by King Prajadhipok's Institute between May 7-18 on 1,620 people aged 18 and over, 23.5% of respondents said they did not know the Senate election was approaching.

When asked about the election method, only 28.3% knew the new senators would be elected among themselves, while 34.7% had no idea how they would be elected.

About 21.5% of respondents said the new senators would be selected from professional groups, while 15.5% thought they were directly elected by eligible voters.

The findings were reportedly contrary to the opinions of Sawang Boonmee, secretary-general of the Election Commission (EC), who believed the public was well informed of the Senate election process.

The new Senate will comprise 200 members who are elected among themselves from 20 professional groups in three stages at the district, provincial and national level.

The application period for candidates to run in the election closed yesterday, and the EC is expected to announce the total number soon. Between May 20-23, the number of applicants stood at 34,169.

The EC on Friday called on the candidates to study the regulations to avoid breaking the laws. Those who allow other candidates, executives of political parties, MPs or political office holders to assist in their campaigns will face a one-year jail term, a fine of up to 20,000 baht and a ban from elections for five years.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Court on Friday ruled in favour of prospective candidates, revoking three of the EC's regulations governing how the candidates for the Senate election can introduce themselves.

In their petition, the prospective candidates said the EC's regulations breached their freedom of expression.

In its order, the court revoked Regulation Nos.7, 8 and 11(2).

No.7 allows candidates to introduce themselves using two A4 pieces of paper to sum up their resumes. No.8 allows them to introduce themselves via an electronic method.

And No.11 (2) prohibits candidates and their registered assistants who work in the media and entertainment industries to use their professions to aid their self-introduction campaigns.