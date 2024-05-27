Srettha distant fourth in popularity poll

Pheu Thai would be overwhelmed by Move Forward if elections were held soon

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin leads a meeting of economic ministers at Government House on Monday, after his return from overseas. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has accepted the result of a new poll showing him in a distant fourth place among those positioned to take the job, saying that he respects the people's opinion.

The prime minister was responding to questions about the survey conducted by King Prajadhipok's Institute. He said the delayed passage of the budget was not an excuse for his poor popularity.

"The survey reflects the opinions of the people. We have to respect the results," he said.

The poll released on Sunday showed him in fourth place with only 8.7% support in a list of seven candidates for the premiership if a general election were called soon.

Move Forward Party chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat comfortably led the list, followed by former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnviraul, former Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit and Palang Pracharath Party leader Prawit Wongsuwon were behind him.

Favourites for prime minister

Pita Limjaroenrat 46.9%

Prayut Chan-o-cha 17.7%

Paetongtarn Shinawatra 10.5%

Srettha Thavisin 8.7%

Anutin Charnviraul 3.3%

Jurin Laksanawisit 1.7%

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon 0.4%

Move Forward would win 208 seats if elections were held soon, almost twice as many as Pheu Thai with an estimated 105 seats. Bhumjaithai would get 61 seats, followed by the Thai Nation Party, 34, Gen Prawit's party with 30 seats and the Democrats with merely 22 seats.

The poll was conducted from May 7-18 with 1,620 resondents randomly picked from eligible voters in all provinces across the country, including Bangkok.

King Prajadhipok's Institute put the survey error rate at plus or minus 5%.