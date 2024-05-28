Invalidating Senate candidates 'illegal'

The Bang Kapi district office in Bangkok is one of the application venues where people registered to compete in the Senate race. The five-day registration period ended on May 24 with a total of 48,226 people applying for 200 seats. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A legal expert and academic has warned the Election Commission (EC) that its decision to invalidate some Senate candidates because their districts only have one group of applicants could be against the law.

Komsan Pohkong, deputy dean of the Faculty of Law at Rangsit University, is an expert from the House committee on the 1997 charter draft. He said the EC’s decision to exclude applicants in seven districts which only have applicants for one of the 20 professional groups was a mistake as it most likely lacks the authority to invalidate them on that basis.

He said the EC should instead extend the registration period for those districts, before the vote on June 9. The Senate election law states that the process should continue with the available candidates.

“Invalidating them would likely be illegal as the process could otherwise be continued without any impact, even if there is only one group of people that apply as candidates for the Senate,” said Mr Komsan

Sawang Boonmee, the EC secretary-general, said on Monday that seven districts out of 928 had just one group of applicants. They are Muang Yang district in Nakhon Ratchasima, Sam Chai district in Kalasin, Mae Rim, Na Noi and Chiang Klang districts in Nan, Pang Sila Thong district in Kamphaeng Phet and Umphang district in Tak.

He said EC regulations state there will be a cross-group election. As those seven districts lack other groups to join the cross-group vote, their candidates are not valid.

He also said there are ten "at-risk" districts that only have two groups of applicants, such as Khao Kitchakut district in Chanthaburi and Kham Sakae Saeng district in Nakhon Ratchasima. If the applicants from one group fail to show, none of them will be eligible for the vote, he added.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, challenged this.

“I think the EC must not bypass any steps. Candidates are required to vote among themselves in the first round. In the second round, if there are no other groups to cross-vote, everyone gets zero points. The EC’s rules also state there will be drawing lots in the case of ties, but this interpretation skips steps."