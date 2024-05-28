2014 election disrupter avoids jail

Supreme Court upholds 8-month sentence for former PDRC member but suspends it

Sonthiyan Chuenruethainaitham (centre), a former core member of the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee, arrives at the Criminal Court on July 25, 2019. (File photo)

The Supreme Court handed an eight-month jail term to Sonthiyan Chuenruethainaitham, a former core member of the now-defunct People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), for obstructing a general election in 2014.

His jail term was suspended for two years.

The Criminal Court on Tuesday read the ruling by the Supreme Court in a case filed by the Office of the Attorney General’s Department of Special Litigation (DoSL) against Mr Sonthiyan, 62, and three other PDRC members.

They were Sakoltee Phattiyakul, 47, former Democrat Party Bangkok MP; Sombat Thamrongthanyawong, 73, a former rector of the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida); and Seri Wongmontha, 75, a well-known mass media and marketing expert.

The lower court acquitted the four defendants. However, in 2021, the Appeal Court upheld the ruling except for Sonthiyan, who was found guilty of violating the Elections Act by conspiring with others to disrupt advance voting in a general election at Sukhothai School in Dusit district in early 2014.

He was sentenced by the Appeal Court to a one-year jail term. However, that was reduced to eight months on account of his useful testimony. The court also ordered that his voting rights be suspended for five years.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Sonthiyan's eight-month jail term was appropriate. However, it did not agree with the Appeal Court's ruling that he should serve a prison term, so the court suspended his sentence for two years and fined him 20,000 baht.

The four defendants were charged with insurrection, criminal association, illegal assembly, instigation of strikes, and obstructing an election.

The charges were filed against them in 2014 in connection with the PDRC's protests against former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra between Nov 23, 2013, and May 1, 2014.