Attorney-general to decide on Thaksin lese majeste case after delay

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is warmly received in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

All eyes will be on whether the attorney-general will decide on Wednesday whether to indict former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for lese majeste.

On April 10, Attorney-General Amnat Chetcharoenrak postponed the decision until Wednesday, pending an additional interrogation report from police.

Prayut Phetcharakhun, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), earlier said police investigators had not sent the office a complete report.

He said the attorney-general was seeking additional questioning, saying he needed more information, and Thaksin also requested it in a petition for fair treatment.

Mr Prayut said the police sent some of the required additional information to the OAG, but it was not enough for the attorney-general to make a decision.

After Thaksin was paroled on Feb 18, police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division took charge of the lese majeste case and approved his temporary release.

Thaksin is alleged to have defamed the monarchy in comments made during an interview with the South Korean Chosun Ilbo newspaper in 2015, during which he claimed privy councillors supported the 2014 coup that ousted the government of his younger sister Ying­luck Shinawatra.

Police allege that the comments made during the interview may have violated Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, as well as the Computer Crime Act.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said on Tuesday that the OAG is independent of the Justice Ministry, so public prosecutors can proceed with the case as they see fit.

A group of activists gathered on Tuesday outside the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road to hand a letter to the OAG asking it to speed up the indictment against Thaksin.

Arnon Klinkaew, chairman of the Thai People Protecting the Monarchy group, said the group will wait to see if the OAG indicts Thaksin.

"If the OAG postpones its decision, we will demonstrate outside the government complex until the end of July," he said.