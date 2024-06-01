About Politics: Circumstances threw Pheu Thai and the conservatives together, but trouble could be emerging, especially from within the UTN v A poll showing MFP's rising popularity also shows it won't be enough to achieve its election goal of 250 House seats

Pirapan: Touted as Prayut's protege

A marriage of convenience

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party has kept a rather low profile within the coalition government although this could be about to change.

The third-largest coalition partner, along with the 71-seat Bhumjaithai Party and the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), with 40 MPs, hailed from the previous administration. The UTN prides itself on having inherited the "DNA" of former premier and ex-coup leader Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who commands a large following among conservative voters.

The UTN, with 36 MPs to its name, missed its election target by a mile and failed to win enough seats to return Gen Prayut as prime minister for a third time.

Before last year's general election, Gen Prayut made the bold decision to part ways with his respected "brother" and political mentor, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who led the PPRP, before proceeding to found and register the UTN as a party to contest the poll.

Gen Prawit may have had much longer experience in politics than Gen Prayut, but the latter came across as more trustworthy and forthright. According to a political analyst, Gen Prayut's disposition and track record were attributed to the UTN gaining 36 MPs, which is not a poor performance considering it managed to come very close behind the more established PPRP.

However, both parties still failed to muster sufficient electoral support between them to form the core elements to lead a government.

The analyst said the coming together of the Pheu Thai Party and the mainstay parties of the previous government was seen more as a marriage of convenience than an amalgamation of political conservatism.

Pheu Thai apparently set out to be the ruling party, regardless of the Move Forward Party (MFP) having been victorious in the election. Pheu Thai had no choice but to combine forces with Bhumjaithai, the UTN and the PPRP to realise its goal of heading a stable bloc where the coalition partners mind their own business in pursuing their political interests. But frictions were bound to happen, and they did.

The UTN's Krisada Chinavicharana resigned as deputy finance minister shortly after the latest cabinet reshuffle. He cried foul over Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira's assignment of only a single agency for him to oversee.

The other ministry agencies were divided up between Mr Pichai and two other deputies, Julapun Amornvivat and Paopoom Rojanasakul, both affiliated with Pheu Thai.

More eyebrows were raised when it was reported Mr Krisada was also planning to tender his resignation as a UTN member. At the same time, some critics were heaping criticism on UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga for allegedly not being assertive in the party's demand for fairer job distributions at the Finance Ministry.

Observers reckoned any instability in the government may have boiled down to individual coalition partners, specifically the UTN.

A source close to the matter said Mr Pirapan, who is concurrently deputy prime minister and energy minister, was not winning the hearts and minds of the UTN rank and file despite being touted by the party as Gen Prayut's protege.

There has been talk of Mr Pirapan being bumped to the front of the queue of prime ministerial candidates to replace Srettha Thavisin should the role become vacant for any reason before the government's term expires in just over three years from now.

The source, however, said an impression has been created of Mr Pirapan being a "square head" with a rather uncompromising stance and not connecting well with UTN members.

In comparison, UTN secretary-general Akanat Promphan was receiving far greater credit from within the party for being an approachable and charismatic figure. Mr Akanat has enriched himself with experience in connecting with people through his active role in directing the mass protests by the People's Democratic Reform Committee from October 2013 to May 2014.

The protests against the Pheu Thai-led administration with Yingluck Shinawatra as prime minister ended with the coup engineered by the National Council for Peace and Order.

The source said Mr Akanat's stature and level of respect in the party were evident prior to the cabinet shake-up. UTN stalwart Suchart Chomklin reportedly had to secure an appointment to talk with Mr Akanat before eventually landing the post of deputy commerce minister.

Mr Akanat also forged close bonds with several major political camps in the South, which are loyal to the UTN.

In the meantime, the UTN has been rocked by at least two prominent politicians turning their back on the party. List MP Pitcharat Laohapongchana has resigned as party director, and Supattanapong Punmeechaow, a former deputy prime minister during the Prayut administration, stepped down as a party member. Both were seen as having kept the party functioning effectively.

The source added that the UTN's aspiration to build itself into a political institution might end in tatters if it fails to get its act together and work to expand its strongholds in the next election, which is tipped will be a far tougher battle than the last for the UTN and others in the conservative wing.

There's still some work to do

In a recent opinion poll conducted a year after the general election, the Pheu Thai Party had lost so much ground that the findings suggested a huge defeat loomed if a fresh election were to be held soon.

Pita: Tops PM candidate poll

The ruling party was far behind the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) in the popularity survey conducted by the King Prajadhipok's Institute, the Office for the Promotion of People's Politics and the Centre for the Development of People's Politics.

The KPI survey of 1,620 people showed that if the election were to take place in the next few days, the MFP would likely win 208 House seats, compared with 151 it captured last year.

Its rise in popularity came largely at the expense of Pheu Thai, which, based on the findings, would retain only about 105 House seats if the polls were to take place in the near future, a significant decline from the 141 seats the party grabbed in the previous election.

In the same survey, MFP chief adviser and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat was favoured most to be the country's leader, comfortably leading the list of premier candidates with overwhelming support of 46.9%.

Pheu Thai-backed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ranked fourth with 8.7%, far behind former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came second with 17.7% and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who received 10.5%.

Acknowledging the survey's findings, Mr Srettha said the Pheu Thai-led government had to work harder and push for the implementation of its campaign pledges to win back support.

The big win predicted by the survey also meant hard work ahead for the MFP, said Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement and leader of the MFP's predecessor, the now-defunct Future Forward Party.

After seeing its coalition bid fall apart when Pheu Thai switched sides to team up with the conservative camp, the MFP is aiming to win at least 250 House seats in the next polls to guarantee that any attempt to block the party from taking power will be futile.

Pundits agree that securing 250 House seats, or half of those available, to form a single-party government is an uphill battle for any party.

In the current electoral system, the real battle is fought at the constituency level, where 400 seats are up for grabs.

In order to win constituency seats, individual candidates are the deciding factor, and without strong and appealing candidates to challenge those put up by political dynasties, newcomers do not stand a chance, according to observers.

Despite its growing popularity, the MFP is no exception.

According to Stithorn Thananithichot, KPI's director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy, although the MFP has gained more popularity, the survey indicates that the party's support has spread out in constituencies where it already has a foothold.

"This means that in the constituencies the MFP had already won, it will win again with more votes. In the constituencies the party lost, the increased support isn't enough to help it flip the election," he said.

Given this, Mr Stithorn believes that Pheu Thai's current strategy of consolidating political dynasties and luring back red-shirt leaders to its fold is possibly the best approach to fighting the next general election.

He was referring to a series of visits by convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, alleged de facto leader of Pheu Thai, to several provinces after he was granted parole.

The visits are widely seen as Thaksin's effort to revive old connections with political families and red-shirt leaders in the hope of keeping them onside and fending off the MFP in the next polls.

Thaksin's latest trip was to Nakhon Ratchasima where he met Suwat Liptapanlop, advisory chairman of the Chart Pattana Party, and who he asked to join the Pheu Thai Party.

However, in Mr Stithorn's view, such a strategy cannot reverse Pheu Thai's political fortunes. If the ruling party manages to fulfil its campaign pledges over the next three years, the best possible outcome is that it will be able to retain the 141 seats it has in the next polls.

"Pheu Thai should accept the fact that its heyday is behind it and the party will never emerge top of the electoral heap.

"The best it can do is to maintain its No.2 status and keep the gap between the party and the MFP from getting bigger," the academic said.