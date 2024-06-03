Srettha banks on Wissanu

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin talks with former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam during the Bangkok Post Forum 2023 in October last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin admitted that he has turned to his newly-appointed legal adviser, Wissanu Krea-ngam, for advice on how to defend himself in court over the appointment of controversial politician Pichit Chuenban as a PM's Office minister.

Mr Srettha said on Sunday that a defence has already been drawn up, though it still requires fine-tuning before being submitted to the Constitutional Court by June 10.

He said he had asked Mr Wissanu for advice on how to go about his defence. "He is one of the people I have to turn to for advice," Mr Srettha said while insisting the appointment of Pichit was in line with the law.

Following Mr Srettha's revelation last Monday that he had asked Mr Wissanu to assist with the matter, Mr Wissanu confirmed the following day that the prime minister would be naming him as an adviser.

After the 2014 coup, Mr Wissanu was appointed as deputy prime minister in charge of legal affairs under Prayut Chan-o-cha's administration.

He also served as deputy prime minister under Thaksin Shinawatra between 2002 and 2006 and as cabinet secretary-general from 1993 to 2002.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Mr Srettha had made the right decision to appoint Mr Wissanu as a legal adviser.

"The prime minister is ready to give everyone a chance to help with the government's work," Mr Phumtham said.

He also downplayed criticism the government had no better option than to ask a former cabinet minister from the previous government to help it do its job.

"The government is trying to put past political differences behind it. It is not about creating divisions. It is about serving the country's interest," Mr Phumtham said.

Sorawong Thienthong, a Pheu Thai MP for Sakaeo, on Sunday also denied a rumour that some Pheu Thai MPs were not satisfied with Mr Srettha appointing Mr Wissanu as his adviser.

"Pheu Thai is ready to support what the prime minister considers is in the country's best interest.

"I am confident this will not create any rift within the party," Mr Sorawong said.

On May 23, the court accepted a petition seeking Mr Srettha's ouster over the appointment of Pichit as PM's Office Minister.

The judges told Mr Srettha to provide an explanation within 15 days but decided not to suspend him as PM pending its ruling.

The court also voted to reject a similar petition against Pichit, citing his resignation as PM's Office Minister last Tuesday.

Pichit tendered his resignation in what was seen as a bid to spare Mr Srettha from possible legal wrangles associated with appointing him as a cabinet minister despite his eligibility being in question.

Previously, the 40 caretaker senators had asked the court if Mr Srettha and Pichit should be removed from office under Section 170 (4) and (5) of the charter, which deals with the ethics of cabinet ministers.

The appointment of Pichit, who once served as ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's lawyer as well as Mr Srettha's adviser, as PM's Office minister raised questions about his eligibility to serve as a cabinet minister.

This is because he served jail time for contempt of court in connection with an attempted bribery case when he represented Thaksin in a controversial land deal case in 2008.

On June 25 that year, the Supreme Court sentenced Pichit and two of his colleagues to six months in prison after they tried to bribe Supreme Court officials by handing them a paper bag containing 2 million baht in cash a fortnight earlier.

They were representing Thaksin and his ex-wife in the land case, for which Thaksin was sentenced to two years.