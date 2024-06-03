Govt gets 'satisfactory' grade

Cabinet ministers pose for photos at Government House on May 7. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The results of a recent National Statistical Office (NSO) study show that about 44% of respondents are satisfied with the government's performance during its first six months in office, according to spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

The NSO conducted the survey among 6,970 participants aged 16 and above across the country from April 22 to May 15.

Mr Chai said NSO director Piyanuch Wuttisorn recently unveiled the results, with about 44.3% of respondents highly satisfied with the government's performance, 39.6% moderately satisfied and 14.1% slightly satisfied.

He said that regarding government information awareness, 83.9% of respondents said they follow the government’s information via television (69.6%) and Facebook (46.2%).

Regarding government projects, 68.4% were highly satisfied with the 30-baht universal healthcare, followed by debt suspension for farmers (38.9%) and tourism income measures (33.1%), among others, he said.

As for their confidence in the government to resolve national issues, 41.9% were very confident, while 39.6% were moderately confident, he said.

Regarding urgent matters the government should tackle, 75.3% said the government should prioritise controlling consumer goods prices, while 46.6% demanded energy cost reductions, he said.

Mr Chai said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conveyed his thanks to the public for their feedback as the government will apply the public's opinions to improve its performance.

The premier also thanked the public for their confidence in the government and stressed its determination to continue working to enhance the living conditions of people, he said.

The government will evaluate its working guidelines to meet the public's needs and align with current circumstances, he added.