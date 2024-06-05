EC urged to scrutinise candidates

Somchai: Wants background checks

Caretaker Senator Somchai Swangkarn on Tuesday reiterated calls for the Election Commission (EC) to examine the backgrounds of Senate election candidates to ensure they are qualified to take part in the poll scheduled to start Sunday.

Mr Somchai's calls came amid complaints that many candidates were not qualified to run, but they applied to do so to manipulate the election results.

The manipulation has been made possible by the Senate election system in which 200 members will not be directly elected by the public but will vote among the candidates themselves in three stages -- district, provincial and national. The system is seen as a loophole because people can be recruited to join the contest simply to vote for designated candidates.

Mr Somchai said election officials at the district level must vet the senatorial candidates and disqualify them if need be from the contest. The provinces where irregularities are reported were Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, Saraburi, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Satun and Songkhla, he noted.

He said some candidates were reported to be petrol station workers who applied to run in the energy group, and others were public health volunteers who applied to run in the public health group.

On Sunday, he revealed a list of 149 candidates identified only by first and last name initials, the number of their professional groups, and the provinces in which they were competing, were "earmarked" to sail through the final stage, even before the district stage, as the result of alleged collusion to manipulate the election.

"The 149 'shortlisted' candidates are just the tip of the iceberg... I want to know if the EC takes any action when these flaws are uncovered," he said.

Mr Somchai said people who apply to run in the election, knowing they are not qualified, face jail terms of between one to 10 years, a fine between 20,000-200,000 baht, and a 20-year election ban.

The district-level election, or the first round, is scheduled to take place on Sunday with a total of 46,206 candidates who were found to have met the candidacy requirements by election officials. Those who pass the district-level election will compete in the provincial level scheduled on June 16, and the finalists will compete for the 200 seats in the national-level contest on June 26.