Move Forward pokes holes in poll body's case

Move Forward leader Chaithawat Tulathon (centre right) and his predecessor Pita Limjaroenrat hold a press conference after learning of the Constitutional Court ruling on Jan 31 on the party’s attempts to amend the lese-majeste law. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) insisted on Friday that the Election Commission's (EC) move seeking its dissolution is flawed as it does not properly follow the steps prescribed in the organic law on political parties.

The main opposition party was reacting to the clarification made by the EC on Thursday amid criticism that the dissolution case had skipped an important step, namely fact-finding and a thorough investigation.

According to EC member Pakorn Mahannop, the commission's decision was based on Section 92, not Section 93, of the organic law, which authorises the EC to file a request with the Constitutional Court to disband the MFP without conducting an inquiry.

MFP leader Chaithawat Tulathon, however, emphasised that Section 92 and Section 93 of the law on political parties are related and the EC is required to give the MFP a chance to defend itself before forwarding the case to the Constitutional Court.

Section 92 states that when there is credible evidence that any political party has carried out acts deemed to undermine the constitutional monarchy, the EC should file a petition with the Constitutional Court to dissolve that party.

Section 93 states that the political party registrar, when discovering such acts, should gather facts and evidence and present it to the EC for consideration, which would follow the rules and methods specified by the commission.

Mr Chaithawat said the EC's explanation that the dissolution case against the MFP is being sought under Section 92 is "problematic". To dissolve a party under Section 92, the EC must follow Section 93, he said.

The EC’s decision to ask the court to disband the MFP followed the court’s ruling on Jan 31 that the MFP’s ongoing efforts to change Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law, indicated an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

The MFP leader pointed out that even a pickpocket who is caught red-handed must undergo the investigative process before the case is forwarded to the prosecution.

"Dissolving a political party is a major move which requires fact-finding and investigation. The EC must follow the letter of the law rather than simply interpreting it," said Mr Chaithawat.

The MFP leader said that the Jan 31 court ruling against the MFP over its campaign to amend the lese majeste law does not necessarily spare the EC from conducting the fact-finding and evidence-gathering process.

"We must not confuse the [evidence-gathering] process with whether or not the evidence is credible," he said, adding the party would raise this point in its defence.

MFP chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat said on Friday that when the EC proceeded with its dissolution case against the now-defunct Future Forward Party (FFP), it was allowed to use the 2017 regulations, which involved the investigative process for criminal cases. The court said the EC was not required to follow every step.

However, they were replaced in 2024 by new regulations on fact-finding and evidence-gathering, and so the EC is obliged to follow these when seeking to dissolve a party under Sections 92 and 93, said Mr Pita.