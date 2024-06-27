Court reduces Suthep's jail term to 1 year

Suthep Thaugsuban, fifth from right, and other core members of the People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), arrive at the Criminal Court on Thursday to hear a ruling on their protest in the Bangkok Shutdown operation in early 2014. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Court of Appeal on Thursday ordered a prison sentence for Suthep Thaugsuban, convicted of leading the People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) protest in the Bangkok Shutdown operation in early 2014, to be commuted from five years to one year without a suspended jail term, according to Suthep's lawyer Sawat Charoenpol.

The ruling was read at the Criminal Court on Thursday. The public prosecutor indicted 39 PDRC core members, led by Mr Suthep, on a raft of charges including colluding to commit treason, terrorism, inciting people to join them in the protest, illegal assembly and causing public disturbances.

The charges stemmed from the group's Bangkok Shutdown operation during PDRC's protest in the capital in early 2014 and the obstruction of some polling stations during the Feb 2, 2014 general election which was later invalidated by the Constitutional Court's order.

On Feb 24, 2021, the lower court found 26 core members and leaders of the PDRC not guilty of trying to subvert the constitutional monarchy, which constitutes grounds for treason. The defendants also did not commit acts of terrorism.

However, they were judged guilty of incitement, illegal assembly and other charges, according to the court. They had persuaded the general public to stop work to join the Bangkok Shutdown operation. The defendants were ordered to have their political rights suspended for five years.

The remaining defendants lost the lower court judgement although they were determined to have been participants, not leaders, of the protest, who committed minor crimes and deserved a chance to redeem themselves. The court ordered their varying jail terms to be suspended for two years.

On Thursday, Mr Sawat said the Appeal Court commuted the jail terms against the 26 core members and leaders of the PDRC.

Arriving at the courtroom on Thursday, Mr Suthep said he respects the court's decision and that he came prepared in case he had to spend time in jail after Thursday's ruling.

After the ruling was read, Mr Suthep and 13 other defendants lodged their appeals with the Supreme Court. Mr Suthep was reportedly released on bail.