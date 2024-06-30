PM Srettha's popularity continues to slide as Move Forward dominates: poll

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is warmly welcomed by residents waiting for his visit to Huay Kaew Reservoir in Rattanaburi district of Surin on Sunday. (Photo: @Thavisin X account)

As Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin continues visits - local and abroad - to try to solve problems and promote Thailand, he has not been able to impress most voters, according to a survey by a Nida poll that also showed the declining popularity of Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra - and the further rise of Move Forward.

The poll released on Sunday showed only 12.85% of voters supported the prime minister, a drop from 17.75% in the previous survey. The daughter of convicted former prime minister Thaksin, who is on parole, saw her popularity decrease to 4.85% from 6%.

The National Institute of Development Administration carries out a survey on the public's favourite political leaders every quarter. The last survey was out at the end of March.

Supporters of the prime minister said in the survey Mr Srettha was a decisive decision-maker who was determined to solve problems for them. Ms Paetongtarn was praised for her vision, leadership, knowledge and understanding of problems in the country.

The prime minister is in the northeast region this weekend to listen to problems of residents. The trip took place only a few days after he visited northern provinces in the same week.

He has scaled down his overseas trips after criticism, but said some were necessary to promote Thailand for investors and traders.

Move Forward Party chief advisor Pita Limjaroenrat still led all candidates for prime minister with 45.50% of the voting, a slight increase from 42.75% from the last quarter poll.

The big winner was Pirapan Salirathavibhaga as the United Thai National Party leader saw his popularity almost double to 6.85% from 3.55%.

The sampled voters said they admired the political ideology of Mr Pita and also believed he had gained all-round knowledge. They supported Mr Pirapan for his credibility, saying he was clean and honest.

Other potential condenders for prime minister were Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Chanvirakul. But their popularity was behind others.

About 20% of the voters still did not find any candidate suitable to be the government leader, the same percentage as the last survey.

Move Forward was the most popular party with 49.20%, a slight increase from three months ago, while Pheu Thai dropped about five percentage points to 16.85% from 22.10%.

The poll released on Sunday surveyed 2,000 illegible voters from June 14-18.