Opposition vows to step up scrutiny of government

Move Forward MP says no-confidence debate possible during new session that opens Wednesday

MPs and senators attend a parliament meeting in July last year. (File photo)

The opposition will intensify its scrutiny of the government’s work with a plan to seek a no-confidence motion now that the government has full authority and resources to implement its policies, said opposition chief whip Pakornwut Udompipatskul.

Speaking ahead of the reopening of parliament on Wednesday, Mr Pakornwut, a list-MP of the main opposition Move Forward Party, said the Pheu Thai-led government faced a number of constraints in its first year including the delayed budget.

“However, this year the government has full authority and budgetary resources at its disposal, so the public and the opposition will have higher expectations. Our work will be more intense from now on,” he said.

Mr Pakornwut said that a no-confidence motion is likely to be sought but the opposition has yet to decide when.

Other opposition parties including the Democrats have been working closely with Move Forward and are expected to join the planned censure debate, he added.

He said Move Forward remains committed to being a proactive opposition party. Apart from keeping the government in check, it will make recommendations to the government for the sake of improving its work.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday welcomed the opposition’s move to step up its scruting and seek a no-confidence debate against the cabinet.

“It’s their job, and the government is ready for and open to scrutiny,” he said.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to deliberate four bills related to the work of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research when it returns from a break on Wednesday, according to Mr Pakornwut.

Also on the agenda are bills that have been screened and revised by the Senate, he said, adding that MPs would decide if they will approve the revisions or stick to the MP-approved versions.