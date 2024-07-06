About Politics: The latest indictment against Thaksin Shinawatra could put conservative commitment to the coalition to the test v Senate poll results appear to confirm fears that the election would be hijacked by political parties and pressure groups

Thaksin: Past catches up with him

Divisions on the horizon?

Paroled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is no stranger to legal proceedings, and the latest indictment against him could present a crucial test of the conservative-bloc parties' strength as coalition partners.

Just when Thaksin thought he was in the clear when he was granted parole following his conviction and jail sentence in 2008 over the Ratchadaphisek land deal -- from which he had fled overseas -- a separate criminal case from the past has caught up with him.

Since returning to the country from exile to face the conviction on Aug 22 last year, he has not spent a single night in prison.

Hours after reporting to prison, he was whisked away to the Police General Hospital for treatment for several ailments in an exclusive ward.

Thaksin was sentenced by the Supreme Court to eight years in jail on three counts of corruption, but the sentence was commuted to just one year thanks to a royal pardon.

In February, he was granted parole and has since been criticised for maintaining a high profile in politics, which critics have slammed as questionable considering he technically remains an inmate and should not be 'prancing about' and being greeted by hordes of supporters wherever he goes.

His visits up and down the country suggested the former prime minister was embarking on a campaign to consolidate red-shirt strongholds nationwide, which form the main support bases for the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Red-shirt support for Pheu Thai, however, has waned over the years, with Thaksin having been in self-imposed exile for 15 years.

Prior to his exile, Thaksin led the Thai Rak Thai Party which reincarnated into the People's Power Party (PPP) after it was dissolved by the Constitutional Court over electoral fraud in May 2007. The PPP, also disbanded over electoral fraud, was reborn into Pheu Thai.

Although Thaksin has vehemently denied any involvement in Pheu Thai affairs, his critics insist he has remained a towering figure in the ruling party, pulling out all the stops to restore the dominance it once exerted over national politics.

Thaksin must be seen to distance himself from Pheu Thai in an effort to prevent him and the party from being legally held accountable for interference or being influenced by a non-party member. Thaksin is not a Pheu Thai member.

At the same time, the emergence of the "orange" movement, a reference to the Future Forward Party, which was disbanded on account of an illegal loan and morphed into the Move Forward Party (MFP), has hurt Pheu Thai's popularity.

Many red shirts have found themselves shifting their loyalty to the MFP, which broke onto the scene with young and energetic politicians trumpeting pro-reform policies that pose a direct threat to the status quo.

Part of the MFP's meteoric rise, having emerged as the biggest party in last year's election, was attributed to the red shirts switching their allegiance, according to an analyst.

With Thaksin now back and no one in Pheu Thai having the calibre needed to revive the party, it would be in the best interests of Pheu Thai to win back red-shirt support and rebuild, the analyst said.

However, the underlying question is whether Pheu Thai under Thaksin's stewardship can manage to stay relevant in the eyes of red shirts, according to the analyst.

Also, regrouping the red shirts might not be for countering the MFP but Pheu Thai's foe-turn-friend the yellow shirts -- the conservative camp.

Despite Pheu Thai having forged an unlikely alliance to govern with the conservative parties, particularly Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation, the analyst sees this as a "temporary ceasefire".

The analyst believes a day might come when the yellow shirts will not be able to take any more of Thaksin, who has already infuriated them over his alleged machinations to help Pheu Thai and engineer street protests against the government.

At a recent event to celebrate the entry into the monkhood of the son of a Pheu Thai stalwart in Pathum Thani, a party stronghold, Thaksin made a remark that was certain to ruffle quite a few Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) feathers.

Thaksin insisted the lese majeste case against him was rooted in a trumped-up charge.

The attorney-general on May 29 indicted Thaksin for lese majeste and under the computer crime law over an interview given to a newspaper in South Korea on May 21, 2015.

Thaksin said the authorities had misinterpreted what he said in the interview and had deliberately tried to land him in trouble with the law.

He spoke of someone "in the forest" pulling strings, which made the country chaotic. Thaksin was understood to be directing his remark against PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the most powerful deputy prime minister in the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration.

That administration was closely linked to the 2014 coup led by the National Council for Peace and Order that ousted the previous Pheu Thai-led government.

Gen Prawit also chairs the foundation for the protection of forests in five provinces.

The analyst said Thaksin's remark might provoke the ire of the PPRP, but it will not result in the party pulling out of the coalition.

PPRP secretary-general and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow brushed aside talk the remark may kick off a coalition rift.

A pretty close prediction

From the outset, political pundits reckoned that the new 200-member Senate would largely comprise political party proxies, pressure groups, or business interests.

Somchai: Eliminated in Senate run

Despite a complex new system that required three rounds of voting and intra-group and inter-group selections, they were not convinced the Senate contest was manipulation-proof.

One theory was that in order to win half of the seats available, one needed to make sure that half of the total candidate pool was filled with their own people who would vote strategically to support the selection of their would-be winners.

The effort of recruiting eligible candidates as "voter candidates" alone was tremendous but with a well-thought-out plan and significant effort, the election would be prone to being influenced, according to political observers.

The result of the June 26 election appears to confirm this, with analysts claiming that about 10-20% of senators-elect represent people from 20 different fields of work while the rest have affiliations with political parties or groups.

Political analysts estimate that the "blue faction" senator constitutes approximately 60%, or at least 120, of the 200-seat Upper House.

The colour is understood to refer to the coalition's Bhumjaithai Party, which uses blue as its colour.

Buri Ram, which is the party's political heartland, has the largest share of seats, with 14 candidates winning in the final round of voting on June 26. Other candidates believed to be affiliated with the party also won in other provinces.

According to many observers, Bhumjaithai was considered to have the best odds of benefiting from the Senate race. Perceived to be an emerging conservative party, Bhumjaithai can expect support from the old guard.

The party supervised the Ministry of Public Health during the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration and oversees the Interior Ministry in the current government. So, it is believed to have well-established networks of public health officials and local administrators at its disposal.

For the remaining senators, political observers say they are thought to be associated with the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP), the ruling Pheu Thai Party, and other political groups or politicians including the United Thai Nation Party and Palang Pracharath Party secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow.

The number of "orange faction" senators -- those backed by MFP or back its values -- hovers below 30 and is much lower than expected.

The MFP, also known to command an established network of candidates, failed to get a sizeable portion because it relied heavily on public sentiment to get the party-backed candidates elected and did not see the importance of organised support until it was too late.

"The party didn't see how strategic support was crucial. The party's attempt to encourage the people to contest the election fell flat, and the party supporters didn't see at that time what it took [to win] in this type of contest," said an analyst.

Prior to the election, the Progressive Movement, which is closely allied to the MFP, launched a nationwide campaign to encourage its supporters to stand as Senate candidates. It also set up a website for potential candidates to introduce themselves to one another, but it was shut down quickly to avoid breaking the rules.

It was reported, however, that a candidate with ties to the party ran a Line application chat group with more than 400 fellow candidates as members who were primed to vote for certain "orange-leaning" candidates.

In the case of Pheu Thai, the number of "red faction" senators is estimated to be below 20.

The odds were stacked against the ruling party in the Senate contest as soon as former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, brother-in-law of paroled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, registered to run.

Many candidates with known affiliations with the party were believed to have been eliminated early on and Mr Somchai was voted out in the national round, not to the surprise of political observers.

Had Mr Somchai won the race, he could have been the Senate Speaker. This posed a serious threat to the old powers because it meant the Pheu Thai Party would control both chambers and pursue its political agenda more easily.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, told the Bangkok Post that the Bhumjaithai Party seemed to have invested considerable effort in the Senate contest, and the result has proven worthwhile.

The coalition party has outperformed Pheu Thai although the latter has a well-connected network in the northeastern region, according to the analyst.

"Its [Bhumjaithai's] rivals were surprisingly weak. Which explains why the number of 'blue' senators-elect will fill over half of chamber," he said.

Political affiliations aside, analysts are concerned over whether the new Senate is up to the job.

Many of those elected are not deemed to have legal expertise and the credentials needed to perform tasks that include screening legislation and reviewing the qualifications of candidates for independent organisations.