Pressure mounts to certify Senate poll results

Election Commission urged to let new senators take office while it continues its investigations

Election Commission (EC) chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong speaks to reporters in Nonthaburi on June 26, the day the Senate election process reached its final stage. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Political pundits and Senate election winners are calling on the Election Commission (EC) to officially endorse the 200 election winners in order to prevent the existing appointed Senate from remaining in place.

The poll body should announce preliminary certified results and let the 200 new senators take office as soon as possible, while it continues its investigations into any irregularities, they said at a forum organised by the Thai Journalists Association on Saturday.

As the EC still holds the authority to disqualify any candidates involved in poll fraud or ineligible to run once its investigations are complete, it is now time for the caretaker Senate to leave, they said.

“This Senate election system is the most complicated one ever, which, however, served its purpose in the least,” said Prof Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, a law lecturer at Thammasat University.

Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, a Thammasat University law lecturer, cautions against characterising all senators as corrupt or unqualified just because the voting system was flawed.

As it turns out, the system has yielded a result that demonstrates an imbalance in terms of the proportion of senators-elect representing each province, he said.

Buri Ram, for one, has 14 senators-elect, the highest number, while some other provinces do not have a single representative to work in the Upper House. That’s a concern because the Senate also has a role in approving the selection of key independent organisations, said Prof Prinya.

“Wait and see if the EC will dare announce the certified results or not. If not, its decision could be seen as an attempt to help the caretaker Senate stay on,” he said.

The EC needs to communicate more clearly with the public as to when it will be able to announce the results of the June 26 election, especially now that it faces escalating pressure, he said.

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong insisted on Wednesday that a deferral was necessary to ensure that the poll body has addressed all the issues that still need to be addressed before making the results official.

While voting patterns as well as sketchy qualifications of some candidates have raised eyebrows, Prof Prinya urged against assuming that all senators-elect are unqualified or dishonest. That could mar the Senate election and lead to its result being nullified and a new poll called, he said.

If the EC waits until all new 200 senators are clearly proved to be clean and qualified, it could take half a year, he added. He also expressed the hope that the constitution could be rewritten to include a new method of electing senators.

Nantana Nantavaropas, a senator-elect from the media professional group, echoed calls for the EC to speed up announcing the result and the need to bid farewell to the caretaker Senate.

“The outgoing Senate had better refrain from performing any major role while the country waits for a new Senate,” she said.

She was referring to a plan by the caretaker Senate — appointed in 2019 by the military-linked government — to meet on Monday for what some claimed would be a forum to help scrutinise the successful candidates.

Nantana Nantavaropas, a senator-elect from the media professional group, conceded there was some collusion in the voting.

Ms Nantana conceded that the Senate poll featured collusion to secure victory for certain candidates. Many well-known candidates lost in the first round, while many lesser-known ones won in a later round, she said.

Bhumjaithai Party-backed candidates now dominate the newly elected Senate as a result of problems with the poll, some critics say.

While the drafters of the 2017 constitution designed the Senate election system to ensure it was free of political influence, especially by big parties, the outcome has proven them wrong, said Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, a former election commissioner and a former senate candidate.

However, that didn’t mean the constitution was flawed, he said. The main factor responsible for the poll’s failure was the EC’s decision to relax the verification of candidates’ professions.

The change had allowed meddling in the election by certain parties or groups who hired people to run with a hidden agenda.

Chaiyong Maneerungsakul, another successful senate candidate in the media group, estimated that only around 20 out of all 200 senators-elect could be found either ineligible or involved in poll fraud.

He also urged against judging those successful candidates who do not have a degree or whose profile might not seem impressive, saying that all elected senators should at this point be treated equally and allowed work to prove they were worth electing.