Thaksin 'can help govt, but within limits'

Wissanu Krea-ngam, the prime minister’s legal adviser. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Wissanu Krea-ngam, the prime minister’s legal adviser, has hinted that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra can work in any position except a political one to help the government after he completes his jail term next month.

He made his remark on Tuesday in response to a question asked by reporters whether Thaksin, who is set to be officially released on Aug 22, can assist the government after he completes his jail term.

“If the government asks for Thaksin’s help, he can do so,” said Mr Wissanu. “In principle, Thaksin can hold any position in the government except those prohibited by the constitution such as being a minister. He can assume other roles.”

Those roles include an adviser to the prime minister and a special representative in a specific task, which must be only temporary. However, Thaksin cannot be appointed as a trade representative.

Mr Wissanu went on to say that Thaksin can assist with the work of the Pheu Thai Party led by his youngest daughter, Paetongtarn. He can also be a member of the party. Running the party is like running a private company, so he, as a member, cannot be regarded as dominating the party. If he does not become a member, what he intends to do remains to be seen.

Asked about Thaksin’s lese-majeste charge, he said: “It doesn’t matter [if he wants to get involved in the party] because other members and some executives of the party also have their legal cases.”

Regarding Thaksin’s potential future leader’s role, he said Thaksin cannot become prime minister or run for election again under the current constitution. “If a new constitution is drafted, it could be another story,” he added.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is seen using aqua dumbbells in the swimming pool with his grandchildren at his Bangkok residence. (Photo: ingshin21 Instagram account)

Thaksin returned to the country on Aug 22 last year after 15 years in self-imposed exile. On that day, he was taken to the Supreme Court, which sentenced him to eight years in prison in three cases. That sentence was later reduced to one year by royal clemency.

On his first night at Bangkok Remand Prison, doctors at the Department of Corrections (DOC) determined he should be transferred to the Police General Hospital because of supposed serious illnesses. After spending six months in the hospital, Thaksin was paroled and discharged in February.

Thaksin will complete his sentence on Aug 22 and will obtain an innocence certificate without any condition.

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra said her father, who is currently under the supervision of the Department of Probation, has experience, knowledge and vision that can help the party and the government.