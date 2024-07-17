Paetongtarn clears air as ex-MP resigns

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters as she arrived at the party's headquarters in Bangkok on March 26. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Pheu Thai Party does not begrudge former Bangkok MP Wan Ubamrung resigning as a party member for fraternising with a party rival during a local poll election, said Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday.

Ms Paetongtarn said she set the record straight with Pheu Thai MPs about her talk on July 9 with Mr Wan over his meeting with Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit Toopkrajang during the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman poll in Pathum Thani on June 30.

Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit, who ran under the Khon Rak Pathum (Love Pathum) group ticket, was a favourite to win the election. However, he was defeated by Pheu Thai candidate Charn Phuangphet by less than 2,000 votes.

Mr Wan went to see Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit, who is a close family friend, after the poll had closed to observe the ballot counting together.

The encounter, however, irked the party, which summonsed him to explain himself to Ms Paetongtarn.

Mr Wan told the party he felt there was nothing wrong about him meeting Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit, who previously had close ties to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, whom Pheu Thai holds in high regard. The meeting took place after the polls had closed, so it would not have affected the election result, Mr Wan said.

He insisted he did not emerge from the July 9 meeting with Ms Paetongtarn intending to quit the party. However, the party acted in a way that made him think it no longer considered him an asset, and so he thought it best to leave Pheu Thai.

Ms Paetongtarn said on Wednesday she was glad to meet with Mr Wan. Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong also attended the talk.

"We opened up and I thought that as a party leader, I was obliged to be frank with members. Clearing the air would dispel any confusion within the party over the matter. That's important,” she said.

The Pheu Thai leader said nothing she said during the meeting with Mr Wan was sensational or worthy of excitement. She did not set out to dramatise the post-PAO poll encounter issue or her talk with Mr Wan.

"I don't hold any grudge toward Mr Wan whatsoever," said Ms Paetongtarn, adding she wished Mr Wan all the success in his future endeavours.

Ms Paetongtarn also said she planned to approach Worachai Hema, a red-shirt leader and adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and talk to him about his recent criticisms of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Worachai criticised Mr Srettha on July 6 for what he claimed are the PM's unnecessary visits to the provinces.