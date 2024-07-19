Budget increase bill passes 1st hearing

Lawmakers attend a parliament meeting. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A supplementary bill which seeks to increase the budget for the current fiscal year by 122 billion baht to partially fund the government's digital wallet handout scheme sailed through its first reading in the House of Representatives late on Wednesday.

A total of 297 MPs voted in favour of the bill, while 164 voted against it, without any abstentions.

Seventeen MPs from the government coalition did not attend the session, including Pheu Thai's Sutin Klungsang, Kriang Kantinan, and Chalerm Ubumrung, Palang Pracharath Party's Prawit Wongsuwon and Thamanat Prompow, as well as Suchart Chomklin from the United Thai Nation Party.

Five MPs from the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) did not take part in the vote including its chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat, while 10 MPs from the Democrat Party also did not take part.

Opposition parties said they would vote against the bill in the next hearing, saying the bill violates the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act.

Speaking to MPs in the House before the vote on Wednesday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that increasing the current budget by 122 billion baht is crucial to stimulating the economy.

Mr Srettha said the additional funding is needed to boost local economic activities, maintain consumption levels and create new business opportunities.

Given the current state of the economy and limitations to the budget for the 2024 fiscal year, the government decided to push for a 122-billion-baht budget increase in an effort to expedite the launch of its digital wallet handout programme.

Ten billion baht would come from tax collection, while the rest will be met by loans, he said, noting the increase would raise investment spending in the current fiscal budget from 17.1% to to 22.4%.

Mr Srettha assured the spending plan was in line with the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday that Bhumjaithai MPs were among the 297 lawmakers who voted in support of the bill.

"The bill received majority support in the House. The parties in the coalition government share a collective responsibility, so they have to support each other.

"In principle, coalition parties have to back any government policy that benefits the people," he said.