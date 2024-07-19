36 senators back career judge for Deputy Speaker

A group of 36 self-proclaimed independent senators has initially agreed to support Boonsong Noisopon, a former career judge, for the post of Deputy Senate Speaker, according to a group member.

Nikhom Makrungchang, one of the 36 senators who met on July 18 to discuss the upcoming selection of the Senate Speaker and two deputies, said yesterday that the members have decided to support Mr Boonsong because of his qualifications.

Mr Boonsong has a robust legal background, having served in important positions at the Courts of Justice, including President of the Court of Appeal Region 7 and judge at the Supreme Court. He is also a former member of the Election Commission.

Mr Nikhom said the group plans to hold talks with the so-called blue faction of senators, referring to those believed to have ties with the Bhumjaithai Party, to help support Mr Boonsong for the post of Second Deputy. However, he noted that he is not part of the negotiating team and is not aware of the conditions.

He added that another member of the group expressed interest in contesting for the post of First Deputy, but the group asked the individual to confirm their intention to vie for the post again.

"We didn't discuss the post of Senate Speaker, just the posts of the two deputies," he said.

Mr Nikhom said the group will select a Senate Speaker with a strong legal background and a clear vision to ensure they can perform their job efficiently during joint parliament meetings.

A source said the senator who expressed interest in contesting for the First Deputy post is Noppadon Inna, who also outlined his vision during the group meeting. Mr Noppadon is a former list-MP of the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party and a former deputy rector of Thammasat University.

According to the source, the group has not decided whether or not to support Mr Noppadon, while agreeing to hold talks with the blue faction senators this week about their decision to support Mr Boonsong.