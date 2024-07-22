Prime minister 'overtakes' MFP adviser in popularity

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, right, visits a school in Nonthaburi province on July 11. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is the country's favourite politician, surpassing Move Forward Party (MFP) adviser Pita Limjaroenrat, according to a LINE TODAY survey.

The opinion poll, carried out from July 1–20, asked participants to choose their favourite politician. About 21,000 people took part.

The results, released on Sunday, showed Mr Srettha received the highest number of votes with 8,742, or about 40.13% of the vote, followed by Mr Pita with 7,425 votes, or 34.09%, and Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on with 1,966 votes or 9.03%.

Sirikanya Tansakul, deputy leader of the opposition MFP, ranked fourth with 565 votes, while Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin came fifth with 479.

Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra were not among the top 10. They ranked 12th and 13th with 158 votes and 135 votes, respectively.

In previous polls, Mr Pita usually led the pack of the most favourite politicians.

"A lot of people took part in the survey and they had to undergo verification. It shows they accept the government's work and are ready to support Mr Srettha to lead the country," Pheu Thai deputy secretary general Linthiporn Warinwatcharote said on Sunday.