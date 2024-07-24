Court sets Aug 14 for decision in Srettha dismissal case

Court says there is enough evidence to decide PM case

Srettha Thavisin will learn on Aug 14 whether he will remain Prime Minister. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday that it will deliver its ruling on Aug 14 in a case seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

"The Constitutional Court has considered and finds the case is a legal matter and there is sufficient evidence to decide the case," it said in a statement.

The case against Mr Srettha followed a complaint by 40 military-appointed senators in May that was subsequently accepted by the charter court. The case involves the controversial appointment of politician Pichit Chuenban as a Prime Minister's Office minister.

The senators asked the court if Mr Srettha and Pichit should be removed from office under Section 170 (4) and (5) of the charter, which deals with the ethics of cabinet ministers.

Pichit was sentenced to six months in prison in 2008, and served time, along with two colleagues after they tried to bribe Supreme Court officials by handing them a paper bag containing 2 million baht inside a lunch box. He was deemed unfit by critics to serve as a cabinet minister.

Pichit Chuenban, lawyer of former Prime Miniser Thaksin Shinawatra. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Pichit resigned just before the court accepted the petition, which was seen as a bid to spare Mr Srettha from a legal wrangle. The court has agreed to hear the case against Mr Srettha, rejecting the case against Pichit because he has already stepped down.

Real estate tycoon Srettha has denied wrongdoing and said the appointment was above board.

On June 7, the prime minister submitted his defence to the Constitutional Court but declined to discuss the details of his argument when asked if he could share them with the media.

"It's more of a clarification. I have the duty to clarify, and I think I've covered it all," he said.

The removal of Mr Srettha could plunge Thailand into uncertainty and would require parliament to elect a new prime minister, potentially pitting his ruling Pheu Thai Party against coalition partners in what could result in a shakeup of the governing alliance and a realignment of cabinet and policies.