New speaker of Thailand's Senate sworn in

Mongkol Surasajja waves in parliament after being elected by an overwhelming vote to serve as the new Senate Speaker on July 23. The former Buri Ram governor received 159 of 200 votes. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The newly elected Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja and his two deputies were sworn in on Saturday, with the speaker remaining silent about his position on the constitutional amendment push in parliament.

Mr Mongkol and his deputies, Gen Kriangkrai Srirak and Boonsong Noisophon, received a royal command that formally ushered them into their posts during a ceremony held in parliament on Saturday.

Senators and high-ranking officials were present to receive the royal command, which was conveyed to the ceremony by Natjaree Anantasilp, the cabinet secretary-general.

Ms Natjaree read the command proclaiming Mr Mongkol, a former Buri Ram governor, as the new Senate speaker, Gen Kriangkrai, a former adviser to Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, as the first deputy speaker, and Mr Boonsong, a former election commissioner, as the second deputy speaker. The swearing-in marks the culmination of the appointment process, and the speaker and his deputies have officially begun their duties.

Last week, Mr Mongkol was elected by fellow senators to be speaker with 159 of 200 votes. Gen Kriangkrai received 150 votes, and Mr Boonsong received 167 votes. The speakership votes followed the three-tier, intra- and inter-professional elections conducted at the district, provincial, and national levels on different days.

The so-called "blue" bloc, a reference to Bhumjaithai, is said to be the largest of the three factions in the new Upper House. Some other senators are believed to be closely linked to the red camp, understood to be the ruling Pheu Thai Party, and the orange group has close ties with the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP).

Last week's voting results were passed to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who presented them to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement.

Emerging from the ceremony on Saturday, Mr Mongkol said he was powerless to stop people from speculating about any senators' political affiliations or closeness to political figures. He has been in the civil service all his life and has met many people. To say he is not acquainted with or was never close to anyone would be untrue.

"However, when it comes to legislative duty, it's a whole different story. The duty must be performed in compliance with ethics, the law, and tradition," the new Senate speaker said.

He said he and his deputies have vowed to protect and preserve the nation, religion, and the monarch. Mr Mongkol, however, declined to comment on how he intends to handle the constitutional amendment issue, which is being pushed by some lawmakers.