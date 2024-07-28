Move Forward spirit ‘unwavering' amid dissolution threat

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party chief advisor and former leader, meets his supporters after holding a press conference at parliament after the Constitutional Court ruled against the party’s policy to reform the lese majeste law on Jan 31. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand's Move Forward Party says its ideology and spirit remain unwavering despite a possible court ruling to dissolve the election winners on Aug 7.

“If the Move Forward Party is disbanded, (the ruling) will not change people’s thoughts or make them lose hope because Move Forward has become a political institution, regardless of how many changes in generations (of voters) and party leaders,” MFP’s deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul said in a video clip posted on the party’s Facebook account on Sunday.

“The spirit of the Future Forward Party (Move Forward’s predecessor) and Move Forward shall remain intact, whatever name the party has.”

MFP spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu said he believed the dissolution of MFP would make more people see “irregularities” in society and generate more support for the party’s social and political agendas.

The eight-minute-long clip about the upcoming dissolution case was accompanied by a caption saying the situation the party is facing now is no different than what the Future Forward Party experienced four years ago.

“Disbanding a political party simply brings an end to a juristic organisation but can never silence its ideology. We will move forward no matter what will happen on Aug 7,” the caption said.

In January, the Constitutional Court ruled that Move Forward’s plan to amend the lese-majeste law that protects the monarchy from criticism was a hidden effort to undermine the crown and ordered it to drop its campaign.

The party now faces potential dissolution by the same court over the same issue, in a case brought by the Election Commission (EC), with a ruling due on Aug 7.