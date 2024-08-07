Pita confident ahead of Move Forward dissolution ruling

Pita Limjaroenrat, chief adviser to the Move Forward Party, with reporters outside parliament on Wednesday morning, before the Constitutional Court handed down its ruling on the dissolution of the party. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Pita Limjaroenrat, chief adviser to the Move Forward Party, on Wednesday expressed confidence the party’s written defence, the facts and legal aspects would ensure it received justice in the dissolution case brought against it - just hours before the decision.

He also admitted that some party MPs had been approached to switch to another parties, but said they remained loyal.

Mr Pita arrived at parliament on Wednesday to prepare for a debate on the Land Transport Amendment Bill, with the Constitutional Court due to hand down its ruling in the dissolution case against the party in the afternoon.

Move Forward (MFP) is by far the largest of the parties in opposition to the government coalition.

Mr Pita said he would remain in politics if the court’s ruling was unfavorable to the party. However, he had confidence in the party’s defence, the facts and the legal issues inolved, and believed the party would receive justice, the former MFP leader said.

“The party has done everything, to its utmost. So, I am not worried,’’ Mr Pita said.

On rumours that some MFP MPs had already been approached by other parties to join their ranks if MFP were dissolved, Mr Pita said he saw evidence of that. Party MPs showed him they were offered money and positions such as a deputy party leader.

Mr Pita said he had trust in all MFP MPs, believing they would not trade the public's faith for personal gain.

He declined to comment on the preparation of another party the MPs could move to if the court ordered the dissolution of Move Forward.

There were earlier reports that all Move Forward MPs would move to the little-known Thinkakhao Chaovilai Party if the Constitutional Court orders Move Forward dissolved.

Most political analysts have predicted that Move Forward, which won the most votes and seats in last year's general election, will be dissolved.

The court was set to rule later on Wednesday afternoon whether Move Forward should be dissolved for having violated Section 92 of the organic law on political parties, based on a complaint made by the Election Commission (EC) in March.

The poll agency cited the court’s earlier finding on Jan 31 that the party’s efforts to change Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law, reflected an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy

The EC also asked the court to ban the party’s executives from standing in future elections and prohibit them from registering or serving on the executive of a new party for 10 years.

Police security was tight around the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, with checkpoints screening people entering the building and nearby grounds.

News reporters had to register with the court and were allowed to use only Gate 4 to enter the government compound. Interviews were not allowed inside the compound.

Tents were set up in front of the court’s Building A and monitoring screens that would show the court proceedings inside.