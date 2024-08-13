House postpones selection of new deputy speaker

The House of Representatives on Tuesday postponed the selection of a new first deputy speaker, replacing former MP Padipat Suntiphada, because the Bhumjaithai Party has yet to submit its candidate's name to the government whip. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The House of Representatives has postponed the selection of a new first deputy speaker, replacing former MP Padipat Suntiphada, because there are no candidates.

Chief government whip Wisut Chainaroon said on Tuesday the selection was unlikely to be finalised this week, as planned, because the coalition's second biggest party, Bhumjaithai, had not officially nominated a candidate. Nor had any other party.

The position is part of Bhumjaithai's quota as a member of the coalition government. Without a candidate, the matter could not be placed on the House business agenda, he said.

Bhumjaithai has expressed interest in the post and was expected to nominate its deputy leader and MP for Ang Thong Paradorn Prissanananthakul.

After Mr Padipat lost his MP status and the deputy speaker's job under a Constitutional Court ruling last week, Mr Wisut said the new first deputy apeaker would be selected this Wednesday.

"The matter will be put on agenda as soon as the candidate's name is submitted. There is no need to rush things, because we know who [it will be]," he sad.

Mr Wisut, a Pheu Thai MP, denied speculation the selection was postponed because the Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai were unable to agree on the matter. Reports suggested the ruling party wanted to make a swap.T

The second deputy speaker's post is held by Pheu Thai MP Pichet Chuamuangphan. If Pheu Thai wants the first deputy's position, Mr Pichet would have to step down first and be nominated for first deputy, so a Bhumjaithai MP could fill the second deputy's slot.

Mr Wisut said the opposition parties can nominate a candidate, but they would lose anyway.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong was firm on Tuesday that Mr Pichit would remain in his current post and that the first deputy's job belongs to the Bhumjaithai Party.

He also brushed off a rumour the Prachachat Party might swap the House speaker's post for a cabinet seat.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, a former Prachachat Party leader, was chosen to end the impasse between Pheu Thai and the now-dissolved Move Forward Party when eight prospective coalition parties led by the MFP were trying to form a government last year.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said the vacant post is a matter for the House of Representatives to decide, not the government. The matter was being handled by party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob.

Opposition chief whip Pakornwut Udompipatskul said the opposition camp had not discussed competing for the post. However, he said, the People's Party (PP), the new face of the dissolved MFP, had nothing to lose if it chose to compete and lost.