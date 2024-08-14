Srettha tipped to keep his job

Srettha: May opt for cabinet rejig

Prime Minister Srettha is expected to survive a legal case pending the Constitutional Court ruling on Wednesday as to whether he can keep his job, political observers said.

His future is in doubt over his decision to appoint ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a cabinet minister.

Olarn Thinbangtieo, a political science lecturer at Burapha University in Chon Buri province, told the Bangkok Post that he believed the court would rule in Mr Srettha's favour.

"The prime minister pointed out that the appointment of Pichit was in line with the law as he had sought legal advice on the matter.

"Moreover, the government is trying to maintain its power. The prime minister also has to push for the government's key policies while sharing benefits among coalition parties seems to go smoothly," Mr Olarn said.

If the court rules in favour of Mr Srettha, the prime minister must implement key policies, including the digital wallet handout scheme, as quickly as possible to win back public confidence following the government's declining popularity, Mr Olarn said, adding that a cabinet reshuffle is also expected to be on the cards to reallocate cabinet posts.

But if Mr Srettha is removed from office by the court, a new prime minister will be chosen from among PM candidates, including Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, Mr Olarn said.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, told the Bangkok Post that Mr Srettha had argued that he followed the rules by checking Pichit's qualifications and seeking an opinion from the Council of State before the appointment.

Mr Stithorn echoed the view that if Mr Srettha survives the case before the court, he will likely reshuffle the cabinet.

Mr Srettha previously said he was ready to consider reshuffling his cabinet if the court ruled in his favour.

He made the remark after Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the leader of the coalition United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, proposed a shake-up to allow its secretary-general Akanat Promphan to fill a ministerial post which remains vacant under the party's quota.

Pornamrin Promgird, a lecturer at Khon Kaen University's faculty of humanities and social sciences, said the Constitutional Court is expected to factor in the political consequences before making its ruling.

"If Mr Srettha is removed from office, everything will have to go back to square one. It will take time to form a new government while the country is struggling with an economic slowdown. The court is also expected to look at this matter," Mr Pornamrin said.

Speaking at Government House on Tuesday, Mr Srettha said he will not appear at the Constitutional Court to hear the court's ruling because his work schedule is tight on Wednesday, but he will assign his secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej to hear the court's ruling on his behalf.

"I already sent a closing statement to the court two weeks ago. I did my best. It is now up to the judicial process," the prime minister said.

A petition seeking to dismiss the prime minister was submitted in May by a group of 40 former senators who said Pichit should not have been considered for the position, having been convicted of contempt of court for attempting to bribe Supreme Court officials in 2008 while representing former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in a controversial land case.

Pichit resigned from the PM's Office Minister position just before the court accepted the petition, which was seen by observers as a bid to spare Mr Srettha a legal wrangle.

The court agreed to hear the case against Mr Srettha, but rejected the case against Pichit because he had already stepped down.